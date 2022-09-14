Kick-Start Your Day With These News Stories

This is an excerpt from Incoming , BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here .

Lindsey Graham just introduced a national abortion ban (but doesn't want to call it that).

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

After previously saying the issue of abortion should be left to the states, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a Senate bill that would ban abortions in the US after 15 weeks.

Graham’s federal abortion bill would ban abortions 15 weeks after gestation, although he and anti-abortion advocates have attempted to frame the proposed legislation as a “late-term abortion ban.” “Late-term” is a political phrase, not a medical one, but it has been previously used to refer to the roughly 1% of abortions that occur after 21 weeks of pregnancy — not 15.

The proposal has an exemption for victims of rape who have obtained counseling or medical treatment at least 48 hours before seeking an abortion, as well as to protect the life of the pregnant person.

It’s been five weeks since Graham said he opposed any federal abortion ban , and just 11 weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade . With Democrats in control of Congress and Joe Biden as elected president, the bill currently stands no chance of becoming law, but Graham told reporters on Tuesday that he viewed this as the beginning of a long campaign.

Russia’s money in foreign politics

New US intelligence reveals that Russia has spent at least $300 million on foreign political parties and candidates since 2014 , in an attempt to promote the Kremlin's political agenda abroad. One senior US official told the Washington Post that the secret political financing could be "just the tip of the iceberg" regarding Russia's influence on foreign democratic systems.

Since February, the US government has provided $14.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, ABC News reports . As the war progresses into its seventh month, the Biden administration and other western powers continue to offer a stream of financial support.

SNAPSHOTS

Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed while eating at a restaurant in LA with his girlfriend. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was killed in what police said was a possible robbery.

Why there's controversy about members of the royal family wearing military uniforms to the Queen's funeral events. Only working members of the royal family who hold military ranks will be permitted to wear uniforms during the four funeral ceremonies — with one key exception .

Your iPhone can now edit texts. Enjoy the chaos. Here's how to use the undo send and edit functions when you're consumed with regret.

Ahead of midterm elections, some Republican candidates are trying to walk back their extreme stances on abortion.

Republican senate candidate Seth Masters's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Republican candidates hoping to catch midterm voters seem to be realizing what polling has long shown : Most Americans say abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Now, at least eight Republicans have attempted to soften their rhetoric on abortion access.

For example, the campaign website for Arizona senatorial candidate Blake Masters — which used to say Masters was “100% pro-life” — now states that he supports a “law or constitutional amendment that bans late-term (third trimester) abortion and partial-birth abortion at the federal level.” In North Carolina, congressional candidate Christian Castelli no longer mentions abortion or anti–reproductive rights policies at all on his website. In Colorado, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer deleted a statement that listed “defending the sanctity of life” as a priority.

“These candidates aren’t stupid,” Republican strategist Alex Patton told BuzzFeed News. “They have seen the results of the special elections. They see women registering to vote, and they see that extreme abortion positions are out of favor.”

More than 50% of voters have said that abortion would be “very important” to them at the polls this year, and voter registration rates have been surging since the end of Roe v. Wade . Whether voters will buy Republican candidates’ supposed change of heart remains to be seen.

Did you see one of the most heartwarming moments of the Emmys?

Instagram: @ivycoco23

When Abbott Elementary actor Sheryl Lee Ralph won her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she delivered a passionate speech about never giving up on your dreams, and thanked her husband, kids, friends, and show creator Quinta Brunson for their role in making her dreams come true.

"This is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like," she said. "And don't you ever, ever give up on you."

Meanwhile, Ralph's kids were in the audience cheering enthusiastically for her. Ivy Coco Maurice, Ralph's daughter, uploaded a video of the celebration from her point of view to Instagram. "Oh my god, oh my god," Ivy screams repeatedly, jumping up and down with her brother. "Yes, Mommy! Yes, Mommy!"

"I’ve envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy!" Ralph's son Etienne Maurice wrote on Instagram.

Still reading, eh? Seems like you might want to get this in your inbox . No pressure though. Just some food for thought.