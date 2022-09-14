ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Kazakhstan to change capital’s name back to Astana from Nur-sultan

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxDol_0husbzfu00

Kazakhstan’s president is to restore the former name of the country’s capital, Astana, just three years after he renamed it in honour of his predecessor.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev changed the city’s name to to Nur-Sultan in 2019 in a nod to his predecessor and the first post-Soviet president, Nursultan Nazarbayev .

It became the capital of the central Asian nation in 1997 after taking over the role from Almaty.

The president’s spokesperson Mr Zheliban said that Mr Tokayev agreed to change the name of the capital after an initiative by a group of parliament members.

“The president is informed about this initiative by deputies, who in turn relied on suggestions repeatedly expressed during meetings with the population, as well as in numerous addresses from citizens during the referendum.

“At the same time, the president sees Nursultan Nazarbayev’s decisive role in strengthening the modern statehood of Kazakhstan and the establishment of the capital as a historical fact,” the spokesperson said.

“Therefore, other landmarks named after the first president will keep their names.”

The name of Kazakhstan itself was nearly changed in 2014 when Nazarbayev suggested it become Kazak Yeli in order to distinguish the country from its “poorer” neighbours in other “stans”.

Nazarbayev turned Astana into a showplace of gaudy architecture, including an observation tower where visitors can place their hands in a print of Nazarbayev’s, the Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion. But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail. Mr Xi said China...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Putin is banking on his friends in the Balkans to help sustain his bloody war in Ukraine

I work at the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, where I lead our project using open-source research methods to monitor the far right across central and eastern Europe. In the Balkans, we’re seeing how Serbia’s far-right fringes are bolstering Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. These groups aren’t just helping fan the flames in support of Russia’s war; they’re also receiving Russian help to push their own dangerous agenda in an already fractious part of Europe.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Mired in Ukraine, Russia Sees Clashes Involving Ex-Soviet Sphere Allies

As the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) announced that it would dispatch personnel in response to a deadly flare-up between one of its members, Armenia, and former member, Azerbaijan, another series of clashes erupted between two other parties to the bloc, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In a statement Wednesday, Russian...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nursultan Nazarbayev
nationalinterest.org

Kazakhstan Changes Capital’s Name in Snub to Former Leader

The “Bloody January” riots earlier this year helped cement the former president’s legacy of corruption. Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Tuesday that he had approved a proposal to rename Kazakhstan’s capital city to Astana, its original name from 1998 until 2019, as part of an effort to undo the influence of longtime strongman Nursultan Nazarbayev.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
EUROPE
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nur Sultan#Kazakhstan#Astana#Post Soviet#Asian#The Associated Press
The Independent

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi set to miss Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu attends

India’s president Droupadi Murmu will travel to London this weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the government in Delhi has confirmed.The Independent understands that prime minister Narendra Modi will therefore not attend the state funeral on Monday 19 September, as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time. The president will instead offer condolences at the funeral on behalf of the government of India, a statement from the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.“In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved,...
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Condemns Russian Army After Kharkiv Defeat

The Chechen strongman blamed Russian officers for the loss and suggested that Putin had not been made fully aware of the situation on the ground in Ukraine. Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic and a key loyalist of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, condemned the leadership of Russia’s military in an eleven-minute audio clip posted to Telegram on Sunday.
POLITICS
AFP

'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout

The troubles in the Ukrainian city of Izyum did not leave with retreating Russian troops, in fact some residents have now accused each other of cosying up to the occupiers. Others like Ficher complained they had been left to fend for themselves -- but were in turn accused of cosying up to the occupier.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Unveils Master Plan to Keep Putin Out Forever

A group of Ukrainian officials, ministers, and former prime ministers have been gathering behind closed doors for months, working to come up with ways to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine ever again. And as of Tuesday, they think they’ve got the solution. Ukraine wants to create...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
The Hill

Albania’s example to the United States — and the world

Albania may be among the smallest and newest members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, its government’s recent decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Iranian government over a massive cyberattack on Tirana this summer stands tall indeed. Albania has accused Iran of a second cyberattack, targeting its national police, discovered on Sept. 9.
WORLD
Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
WORLD
Benzinga

A New Phase In The Ukraine War: The Successful Ukrainian Counteroffensive Sparks A Change In Russian Tactics.

At the end of last week, the Ukrainian government had its most successful counteroffensive since the early days of the war, when it stymied Russia’s apparent attempted coup de main in Kiev. This appears to mark a new phase in the Ukraine War: the Ukrainians have exhibited new capabilities (with plenty of NATO assistance), and the Russian government exhibited a new tack in response on Sunday, by striking civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, causing blackouts in much of the country.
POLITICS
The Hill

Another Russian exec’s body found following mysterious death

A Russian energy executive died last week after he fell off his boat, joining at least eight other Russian business leaders and tycoons, including the energy executive’s former boss, who have mysteriously died in the past nine months. The death of Ivan Pechorin, the managing director of the Far...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

845K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy