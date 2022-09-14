ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Queen’s lying in state queue could stretch to 10 miles

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23t05n_0huqQxaH00

The queue to view the Queen’s lying-in-state will be temporarily closed to new entrants if it reaches 10 miles, it has been confirmed.

The route for members of the public waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the four days her coffin will rest in Westminster Hall stretches 6.9 miles over the Thames and along the South Bank to Southwark Park.

But airport-style zig-zag queuing channels have been installed both in Victoria Palace Gardens and Southwark Park, increasing the full maximum length of the line to 10 miles.

New entrants to the queue will be paused when this point is reached, and will be halted altogether as the final viewing time of 6.30am on Monday approaches, to try to ensure that no-one who joins the line will be turned away at the door to Westminster Hall.

The Department for Culture has consulted with behavioural scientists to try to judge how tightly packed and slow-moving queues are likely to be, in order to make preparations for how to deal with what is expected to be massive logistical operation.

There are no official estimates for how many members of the public will join the queue, though insider said they were expecting “far more” than the 200,000 who filed past the Queen Mother’s coffin in 2002.

At any given point during the lying in state, which begins at 5pm on Wednesday, there will be more than 1,000 marshals, stewards, volunteers and police on hand to assist queuers and maintain order.

These include some 779 professional stewards on each of three eight-hour shifts each day, assisted by 100 civil service volunteer marshals, 40 adult Scouts, 30 members of the first aid nursing yeomanry.

Some 10 members of the Red Cross will be on duty for each shift to assist those in the queue, along with 30 multi-faith pastors co-ordinated by Lambeth Palace and six Samaritans to help with any personal crises experienced by attendees.

In all, some 140 Red Cross volunteers, 120 from the Scouts, 170 from the Salvation Army and 600 from St John’s Ambulance will help with the operation, with 1,500 military personnel on stand-by if needed.

More than 500 portable toilets have been sited along the route, and the South Bank Centre and Tate Britain are opening their facilities to queuers.

Coloured and numbered wristbands will allow individuals to reclaim their place in the queue after leaving to use toilets or fetch food and drink.

And stewards have been briefed to watch out for anyone struggling with the long wait, so they can be taken out for breaks before returning to the queue if appropriate.

Estimates of waiting times will be issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) via social media channels, as well as by stewards on the ground and large screens which have been erected along the route.

People arriving at the Houses of Parliament will be told they must must not linger once inside, but must keep the queue continuously moving as they pass through Westminster Hall in two lines - one on either side of the catafalque on which the Queen’s coffin will be placed.

No proof of disability will be required from people seeking to join the accessible queue set up for those unable to take part in the full queue, with stewards on the ground using their own judgement to decide who is eligible.

Government sources denied that warnings about the length and duration of queues were intended to put people off coming to London to attend the lying-in-state.

The government wants as many people as possible to take part in the event, but wants them to be prepared for the conditions they will find, they said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer don racy mini dresses at London Fashion Week ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer put on glamorous displays as they attended the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week. The twins, 29, attended the event on Sunday in eye catching cutout mini dresses as they posed for the cameras while sat on the front row ahead of the Queen's funeral.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Leader' Prince William embraced his role as the 'future king' while Harry was lost in quiet emotion and Zara Tindall offered a 'supportive presence' at the vigil, body language expert claims

Prince William was the 'clear leader' of the group and proved himself as a 'future king' as he joined his cousins to mourn their grandmother at a vigil on Saturday night, a body language expert has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, joined the Queen's other seven grandchildren to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Queues#Volunteers#Uk
The Independent

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials removed from his military uniform

The Duke of Sussex was “heartbroken” to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand vigil, it has been reported.Prince Harry donned his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday night (17 September).But the duke’s uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated”...
POLITICS
Grazia

The Queen’s Eight Grandchildren Will Stand Side By Side At Her Lying-In-State Vigil

The Queen's eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin lying in state on Saturday evening, at King Charles III's request. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head and the Duke of Sussex at the foot. William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of Anne, the Princess Royal; while Harry will be with the Duke of York's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Earl of Wessex's children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn will stand near the middle of their grandmother's coffin.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have joined their cousins in a solemn vigil at their beloved grandmother’s coffin.Brothers William and Harry – both dressed in uniform – stood guard at the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening as a stream of mourners filed past after queueing for hours.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.But royal sources said the King decided his youngest...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover

Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96.
WORLD
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer

A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
U.K.
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Who is Princess Beatrice? Prince Andrew’s daughter who stood vigil by Queen’s coffin

Princess Beatrice joined her sister and cousins in a silent vigil by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Saturday (17 September).The short ceremony was led by the Prince of Wales and marks the first time the grandchildren of a monarch have taken part in the ceremony.The Duke of Sussex was also present at the vigil, alongside Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.Beatrice and Eugenie released a joint statement in tribute to the Queen, describing her as “our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world”.They added: “There...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

849K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy