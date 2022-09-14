Report: Loan Of Arthur Melo To Liverpool Could End In January

Brazilian could return to Juventus with doubts over whether he fits the type of player Jurgen Klopp is looking for according to a report.

A report in Italy is suggesting that Liverpool could cut short the season long loan spell of midfielder Arthur Melo .

The 26-year-old was signed by Liverpool from Juventus on transfer deadline day after skipper Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury to add to the long list of players sidelined.

The Brazilian had not played much football at the Old Lady over recent months so it was acknowledged by manager Jurgen Klopp that he needed time to get up to speed.

He went straight into the squad however for the Merseyside derby draw with Everton and played the closing stages of the 4-1 Champions League defeat in Napoli.

Arthur was an unused substitute for the victory over Ajax on Tuesday and tuttomercatoweb are reporting that his loan spell could be cut short with the player returning to Juventus in January.

The Italian publication claims that Arthur 'is not at the level that was expected' and 'he does not fit the type of player that Jurgen Klopp was looking for' .

LFCTR Verdict

It seems too early to write of Arthur's chances of making it at Liverpool with him still needing to get match fit.

Liverpool's major issue in midfield currently appears to be on the right side and that is not the Brazilian's preferred role.

He may therefore be viewed as a deputy for Thiago Alcantara who with his injury record is likely to miss games thus creating opportunities for Arthur to impress.

