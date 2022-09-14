ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in the Heart of Chicago; 3 suspects in custody

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the boy was walking home from the store with his uncle for a family party around 10:30 p.m. near 21st and Wood. At the time, Deenihan said there were three cars circling the area, and two people in an alley fired shots toward the boy and his uncle.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

"This is just extremely tragic," Deenihan said.

The uncle, a 21-year-old man who has a valid concealed carry license, returned fire, but Deenihan said it does not appear he shot anyone.

Police said the shooters ran off after the shooting.

Officers tried to stop one of the cars that had been circling the area, according to Deenihan. A helicopter was able to track the vehicle to west suburban Hinsdale, where three suspects were taken into custody.

All three are gang members, and Deenihan said investigators believe they were shooting at the boy's uncle because they didn't recognize him from the neighborhood. Deenihan said the uncle is not a gang member.

Detectives are gathering surveillance video and other evidence from the area of the shooting. No charges have yet been filed.

K Knight
3d ago

Take a Chicago vacation this year, bring the kids , see the wildlife. ✊🏾 Make sure to update your life insurance policies. "Chicago - the city everyone's dying to see" 🚑

La' Tasha Johnson
3d ago

12 years old, he should have been in the house don’t he have school the next day.

chícαgσ gιяl
3d ago

12yr old🤔he should've been tucked in bed... Speedy Recovery⚘

