ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation: How cost of everyday items such as milk, cheese and eggs has soared over past year

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymFrK_0huo3Qru00

The price of food has soared by 13.1 per cent in the past year, according to the latest inflation figures.

Consumer Price Index inflation eased slightly to 9.9 per cent in August, down from 10.1 per cent in July, according to the Office for National Statistics.

But the fall, which came as a surprise to many economists, was driven by a dip in the price of fuel, with the cost of many essential items continuing to soar.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages has risen by an average of 13.1 per cent in the 12 months to August 2022, up from 12.7 per cent in July and the highest rate in 14 years.

Food prices have risen consistently for the past 13 months.

The largest increases have been seen in dairy products and eggs, with the cost of milk, butter and cheese rocketing.

Overall prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages have risen throughout 2022, and the 1.5 per cent increase between July and August 2022 was the largest July to August rise since 1995.

Here is breakdown of how the cost of everyday goods and services has risen in the past year.

Food

Low-fat milk 40.4 per cent

Butter - 29.5 per cent

Jams, marmalades and honey 29.1 per cent

Olive oil 26.6 per cent

Margarine and other vegetable fats 25.6 per cent

Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs 22.6 per cent

Cheese and curd 21.0 per cent

Pizza and quiche 18.6 per cent

Eggs 18.5 per cent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SceF8_0huo3Qru00

Ready-made meals 18.2 per cent

Pasta and couscous 16.3 per cent

Potatoes 16.1 per cent

Fish 14.1 per cent

Crisps 13.1 per cent

Bread 12.9 per cent

Fresh or chilled fruit 9.4 per cent

Rice 9.1 per cent

Sugar 5.8 per cent

Drinks

Mineral or spring waters 20.9%

Fruit and vegetable juices 11.4%

Tea 10.5%

Coffee 8.6%

Soft drinks 7.6%

Beer 4.1%

Spirits 3.7%

Wine 1.8%

Clothing and shoes

Garments for men 9.2%

Clothing accessories 8.2%

Footwear for infants and children 7.9%

Garments for women 7.6%

Footwear for women 7.3%

Garments for infants and children 6.6%

Footwear for men 3.8%

Electricity, gas and other fuels

Gas 95.7%

Liquid fuels 86.2%

Electricity 54.0%

Solid fuels 29.8%

Household items and furniture

Garden furniture 16.3%

Irons 12.7%

Cookers 12.2%

Glassware and chinaware 11.6%

Refrigerators, freezers and fridge-freezers 11.3%

Lighting equipment 8.5%

Bed linen 7.0%

Carpets and rugs 7.0%

Vehicles

New cars 6.6%

Bicycles 5.8%

Second-hand cars 4.6%

Motorcycles 2.2%

Passenger transport

By air 40.3%

By train 9.2%

By bus and coach 8.8%

By underground and tram 5.1%

Hospitality and recreation

Holiday centres, camping sites and youth hostels 15.5%

Fast-food and takeaway food services 11.1%

Restaurants and cafes 8.3%

Canteens 6.4%

Cinemas, theatres and concerts 5.9%

Museums, libraries and zoological gardens 5.0%

Other recreational items

Products for pets 15.0%

Garden products 14.9%

Equipment for sport 13.2%

Veterinary and other services for pets 9.4%

Plants and flowers 7.2%

All figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Cheese Curd#Dairy Products#Margarine
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

849K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy