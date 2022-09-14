Inflation: How cost of everyday items such as milk, cheese and eggs has soared over past year

The price of food has soared by 13.1 per cent in the past year, according to the latest inflation figures.

Consumer Price Index inflation eased slightly to 9.9 per cent in August, down from 10.1 per cent in July, according to the Office for National Statistics.

But the fall, which came as a surprise to many economists, was driven by a dip in the price of fuel, with the cost of many essential items continuing to soar.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages has risen by an average of 13.1 per cent in the 12 months to August 2022, up from 12.7 per cent in July and the highest rate in 14 years.

Food prices have risen consistently for the past 13 months.

The largest increases have been seen in dairy products and eggs, with the cost of milk, butter and cheese rocketing.

Overall prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages have risen throughout 2022, and the 1.5 per cent increase between July and August 2022 was the largest July to August rise since 1995.

Here is breakdown of how the cost of everyday goods and services has risen in the past year.

Food

Low-fat milk 40.4 per cent

Butter - 29.5 per cent

Jams, marmalades and honey 29.1 per cent

Olive oil 26.6 per cent

Margarine and other vegetable fats 25.6 per cent

Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs 22.6 per cent

Cheese and curd 21.0 per cent

Pizza and quiche 18.6 per cent

Eggs 18.5 per cent

Ready-made meals 18.2 per cent

Pasta and couscous 16.3 per cent

Potatoes 16.1 per cent

Fish 14.1 per cent

Crisps 13.1 per cent

Bread 12.9 per cent

Fresh or chilled fruit 9.4 per cent

Rice 9.1 per cent

Sugar 5.8 per cent

Drinks

Mineral or spring waters 20.9%

Fruit and vegetable juices 11.4%

Tea 10.5%

Coffee 8.6%

Soft drinks 7.6%

Beer 4.1%

Spirits 3.7%

Wine 1.8%

Clothing and shoes

Garments for men 9.2%

Clothing accessories 8.2%

Footwear for infants and children 7.9%

Garments for women 7.6%

Footwear for women 7.3%

Garments for infants and children 6.6%

Footwear for men 3.8%

Electricity, gas and other fuels

Gas 95.7%

Liquid fuels 86.2%

Electricity 54.0%

Solid fuels 29.8%

Household items and furniture

Garden furniture 16.3%

Irons 12.7%

Cookers 12.2%

Glassware and chinaware 11.6%

Refrigerators, freezers and fridge-freezers 11.3%

Lighting equipment 8.5%

Bed linen 7.0%

Carpets and rugs 7.0%

Vehicles

New cars 6.6%

Bicycles 5.8%

Second-hand cars 4.6%

Motorcycles 2.2%

Passenger transport

By air 40.3%

By train 9.2%

By bus and coach 8.8%

By underground and tram 5.1%

Hospitality and recreation

Holiday centres, camping sites and youth hostels 15.5%

Fast-food and takeaway food services 11.1%

Restaurants and cafes 8.3%

Canteens 6.4%

Cinemas, theatres and concerts 5.9%

Museums, libraries and zoological gardens 5.0%

Other recreational items

Products for pets 15.0%

Garden products 14.9%

Equipment for sport 13.2%

Veterinary and other services for pets 9.4%

Plants and flowers 7.2%

All figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.