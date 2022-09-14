ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Tostenson
4d ago

My dear Mr Brady. As we get older we tend to break instead of bounce. yes we can bounce back, but the recovery time seems to take much longer and we need much more attention. you have given us so many thrills over the years. go ahead and finish your year and then 10 to those things you've missed, and vow to never never miss those important things again. It is thrilling to watch you play, enjoy this year and then truly retire. You have earned it.

Roger Therrien
4d ago

he is the GOAT quarterback...and if he gets another ring this year and retires with 8 he will be, hands down the all time great and it'll be a very very long time before anyone touches or comes remotely close to his accomplishments

Norma Sawyer
4d ago

either you are or you're not quit playing. if you are tired then go enjoy your family Quit with the on off stuff it's getting old

Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady
RadarOnline

'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup

Months before her marriage issues with Tom Brady were made public, Gisele Bundchen's friends begged her to update their multimillion-dollar prenup. Radar has learned the supermodel's pals told her it was in her best interest to make changes to their agreement after Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.RadarOnline.com can report that Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, inked an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot 13 years ago. The duo wasn't worth the combined $600 million+ net worth when they said "I do."After the Buccaneers quarterback added zeros to his cash flow by signing...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News

Relationships are always difficult, especially ones in the public eye. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are really in the public eye, too. Everything the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel does is written about and dissected apart. This week, reports surfaced, revealing that Brady and Gisele have been living...
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
Larry Brown Sports

Has Gisele given Tom Brady an ultimatum?

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are having some difficulties in their relationship, and reports have claimed the issues stem from Brady’s decision to play a 23rd season in the NFL. If Brady still cannot give up playing a year from now, it may cost him his marriage.
The Spun

Report: How Long Tom Brady, Gisele Have Been Living Separately

It's been no secret that Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele, are going through a bit of a rough patch since the quarterback's short-lived retirement. According to several reports, Brady spent the majority of his 11-day absence from the Bucs with his wife. However, it appears the pair went their separate ways shortly after their Bahamian getaway.
NBC Sports

Report: Tom Brady will take weekly personal days in unique setup

Tom Brady has earned a little leeway over his 23-year NFL career, and he plans on using it this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will take every Wednesday off as a "rest day" during the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. While Brady has taken occasional mid-week personal days in years past -- often on Thursdays -- this is the first time in his career that he'll have a scheduled day off every week.
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Tweets Support for Tom Brady Amid Rumors of Rift

The show must go on. Even when the show is football, it must go on. On Sunday, Tom Brady began his 23rd season of football, an unheard-of amount for most football players anywhere, and especially a quarterback. Ahead of that game, which the Bucs won, his wife, Gisele Bündchen, tweeted,...
