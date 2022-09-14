My dear Mr Brady. As we get older we tend to break instead of bounce. yes we can bounce back, but the recovery time seems to take much longer and we need much more attention. you have given us so many thrills over the years. go ahead and finish your year and then 10 to those things you've missed, and vow to never never miss those important things again. It is thrilling to watch you play, enjoy this year and then truly retire. You have earned it.
he is the GOAT quarterback...and if he gets another ring this year and retires with 8 he will be, hands down the all time great and it'll be a very very long time before anyone touches or comes remotely close to his accomplishments
either you are or you're not quit playing. if you are tired then go enjoy your family Quit with the on off stuff it's getting old
Related
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
RELATED PEOPLE
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News
Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance
Has Gisele given Tom Brady an ultimatum?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: How Long Tom Brady, Gisele Have Been Living Separately
Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino admits he considered leaving the team 'for a long time' in search of an elusive Super Bowl title with 'offers' on the table - but says 'it just didn't feel right'
Tyreek Hill Mocked By Chiefs Fans For His Mahomes Tweet
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Media Interest in His Personal Life
Report: Tom Brady will take weekly personal days in unique setup
Mike McCarthy Sends A Blunt Message To Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
Gisele Bündchen Tweets Support for Tom Brady Amid Rumors of Rift
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 189