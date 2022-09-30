How to preorder God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller

God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense preorders are now live. If you're looking for stock, Sony still has controllers available for purchase. (Sony is currently the only retailer with stock).

During the most recent State of Play presentation, Sony announced that a God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller will be released this November to commemorate the launch of the high-anticipated sequel. And you’re going to want this limited-edition pad!

This will be the first time that Sony has released a special-edition DualSense controller themed around a specific game. God of War Ragnarok definitely looks befitting of that honor, and we fully expect it to appear in our roundup of the best PS5 games shortly after its release this winter.

The limited-edition God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller will launch on the same day as the game (Wednesday, November 9), and is likely to sell out fast. After all, the God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition was snapped up in mere minutes, and we expect PlayStation fans (and, unfortunately, scalpers) will be equally desperate to purchase this ice-cool controller too.

While the God of War DualSense doesn’t launch until November, you can secure yours early with a God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense preorder starting Tuesday, September 27. Special-edition gaming items have seen increased demand in recent years, so here’s all the information you’ll need to preorder the God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller.

Where to preorder God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller

As of 11:45 a.m. ET on September 30, God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense preorders are live. Sony still has stock right now, whereas Target and Amazon appear sold out.

The limited-edition God of War PS5 controller will be released on November 9. We expect the first wave of preorders to sell out very fast, but hopefully Sony will have more stock. We also expect to see stock from GameStop and Best Buy.

What is God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller?

The God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. This limited-edition DualSense wireless controller is being released to celebrate the impending launch of the latest entry in the beloved God of War series.

The controller sports a two-tone design with “cool blue” plates over an “icy white” shell. The touchpad is embellished with a bear and wolf insignia that represents Kratos and Atreus, the father and son protagonists of God of War Ragnarok. It’s a pretty slick controller overall, and it’s not too in your face with its inspiration, either.

It’s worth noting this is just a standard DualSense with a cosmetic face-lift; the functionality of the pad is the same as the regular one. So this isn’t the recently-revealed DualSense Edge controller, which will sport several enhancements and new features; we're still awaiting pricing and release information for that.