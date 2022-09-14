ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

ALERT CENTER: Shelton man points gun outside entrance of Monroe liquor store as customers flee

A Shelton man pointed a loaded gun outside the entrance of a liquor store in Monroe before walking inside, police say.

The incident happened Saturday around 3 p.m. outside 574 Wines on Monroe Turnpike.

Police say employees escorted customers safely out the back of the building and into a neighboring business before the gunman entered the store.

Employees at the liquor store locked the door behind them at the neighboring business before calling police.

Witnesses at the scene say the armed man walked around the liquor store and appeared to be "uneasy on his feet."

By the time the police arrived, the gunman had fled the scene.

Police were able to track down the man after a witness wrote down his license plate.

Police say Philip Caseria, 60, of West Knollwood Terrace in Shelton, was arrested a short time later

Caseria was charged with illegal carrying of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, two counts of first-degree threatening, five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, five counts of breach of peace and risk of injury to a child.

He was released on $250,000 bond for a Sept. 20 court date.

