ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amityville, NY

Officials: Fire rips through car, spreads to home in North Amityville

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6ScK_0hujAWNr00

Officials say a fire ripped through a car and then into a home in North Amityville.

According to officials, the fire broke out on North Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say an unoccupied car caught fire in the driveway, and the fire spread to the attached garage and then into the house.

A total of six departments responded to the scene.

No injuries are reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Suffolk arson section detectives.

News 12 has learned American Red Cross disaster volunteers responded to the fire and provided emergency financial assistance to one family, including an adult and three children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYFQ0_0hujAWNr00
Courtesy: Anthony Frevola

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amityville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Amityville, NY
islipbulletin.net

Man killed in shooting

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay Shore early on Saturday, September 17. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot. Ortiz-Ponce, 29, of Ronkonkoma, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.
BAY SHORE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Accident#American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

7 LI Fire Departments Respond to Fire at Days Inn in Hicksville

The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a Fire that occurred in Hicksville on Wednesday, September 15, 2022. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at Days Inn, 828 South Oyster Bay Road. Upon arrival, officers observed smoke coming from the building and were informed that all of the occupants had been evacuated.
HICKSVILLE, NY
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
36K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy