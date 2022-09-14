Officials: Fire rips through car, spreads to home in North Amityville

Officials say a fire ripped through a car and then into a home in North Amityville.

According to officials, the fire broke out on North Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say an unoccupied car caught fire in the driveway, and the fire spread to the attached garage and then into the house.

A total of six departments responded to the scene.

No injuries are reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Suffolk arson section detectives.

News 12 has learned American Red Cross disaster volunteers responded to the fire and provided emergency financial assistance to one family, including an adult and three children.

Courtesy: Anthony Frevola