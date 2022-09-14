ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Mikizo Ueda: Japan’s oldest man who served in WW II dies at age 112

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjXck_0huj82cj00

Japan ’s oldest man - who survived the Hiroshima atomic bombing and fought in World War II - has died at the age of 112, authorities announced.

Mikizo Ueda died in a nursing home in Nara city of Japan on 9 September, Nara Municipal Government announced on Tuesday.

The country which has one of the highest life expectancy rates in the world hit a record number of centenarians with an estimated 86,510 people aged 100 years or over last year, according to federal data.

Japan has one of the most numbers of people who have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest people alive.

Mikizo was born in May 1910 in Kyoto and moved to Osaka after the death of his family. He worked in the finance division of the Wakayama Prefectural Office, according to Global Super Centenarian Forum.

Mikizo served in the Navy during World War II and witnessed the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

He was passionate about the traditional Japanese way of writing poems, known as haiku, and published book under the pseudonym Morihiko Ueda.

The health ministry of Japan will now announce plans to celebrate the country’s oldest living individual, Fusa Tatsum, on 16 September, according to local media reports.

Ms Fusa is a 115-year-old woman who lives in Kashiwara city, 20 kilometres away from central Osaka in Japan.

The woman used to work in a family orchard where she grew plums, peaches and grapes until she was about 55 years old.

She learnt to play Japan’s classical musical instrument known as an Okoto and studied flower arrangement.

The death of Mikizo comes as Guinness World Records holder for the oldest living person in 2019, died in April this year at the age of 119.

Kane Tanaka was living at a nursing home and was in relatively good health until recently, enjoying playing board games, solving maths problems, drinking soda and eating chocolate.

The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

