Truss under pressure after EU plans windfall tax on energy firms to curb soaring prices

By Jon Stone
The Independent
 4 days ago

The prime minister Liz Truss has come under renewed pressure to extend the government’s windfall tax on oil and gas giants, after the European Commission set out plans for a tougher levy as part of its plan to shield citizens from surging energy prices.

A draft of the EU plans would see oil, gas, coal and refining firms required to make a “solidarity contribution” of 33 per cent of their taxable surplus profits from the fiscal year 2022, compared to the 25 per cent levy imposed on UK-based firms by former chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this year.

Ms Truss has set her face against another raid on excess profits calculated by the Treasury at as much as £170bn, causing economists to warn that ordinary taxpayers will be repaying the £100bn-plus cost of her emergency price freeze for decades to come.

Following Wednesday’s commission announcement, TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady urged the PM and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to think again, arguing that she was asking the wrong people to foot the bill for soaring prices.

“The UK windfall tax is far too low,” Ms O’Grady told The Independent . “The chancellor should set it at a much higher rate in his mini-Budget next week.

“Otherwise he is leaving UK families to carry the cost of the energy bailout, while oil and gas giants get away with their profiteering.”

Under the EU’s draft proposal, non-fossil fuel electricity generation would also be subject to an excess revenue cap. Wind, solar, and nuclear plants would have a revenue cap of €180 per megawatt-hour (MWh), with any excess skimmed off by national governments.

“In these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefitting from war and on the back of our consumers,” commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech at the European parliament in Strasbourg.

“In these times, profits must be shared and channelled to those who need it most.”

The EU proposal will overlay a patchwork of national measures taken by the EU’s 27 member states with a more coherent bloc-wide response.

The cash raised by the measures would go to fund support for consumers to deal with high energy bills, which have soared after Russia slashed gas deliveries in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The commission’s proposals would also impose a mandatory target for member states to cut electricity consumption by 5 per cent during the hours with the 10 per cent highest electricity demand each month.

The plans have to be discussed and agreed by EU member states, with a summit of EU energy ministers on 30 September the likely venue for any agreement.

But Ms von der Leyen's plan steps back from earlier plans to cap the price of Russian gas imports.

Instead, the commission proposes to set up a new task force with EU member state representatives that will attempt to negotiate deals with other key suppliers such as Norway.

Member states have taken individual action at a national level in response to the crisis, with countries like France capping prices and taking state producer EDF into public ownership.

It comes as the German government weighs up nationalising the country's biggest gas importer Uniper SE to prevent a collapse of the energy system.

The Independent

Australian and New Zealand PMs field constitutional questions during UK visit

The prime minister of Australia has said now is not the time for constitutional questions, as his counterpart in New Zealand made clear she had no intention of steering away from a monarchical system.The leaders were both asked about the potential for their countries to become republics as they visited the UK for the Queen’s funeral.Jacinda Ardern suggested she still believes New Zealand is likely to make the transition in in her lifetime, but said bonds will remain between Commonwealth nations even as relationships with the UK evolve over the years.Meanwhile, Anthony Albanese batted away questions over Australia’s constitution in...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena and Emperor Naruhito of Japan are the latest global leaders reportedly confirmed as attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be filled when the state funeral is held on Monday 19 September from 11am. For the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chinese delegation attends Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall

A Chinese delegation has attended the Queen’s lying in state, following a suggestion that state officials would be barred from Westminster Hall.The country’s representatives stood on the platform to observe the coffin on Sunday afternoon.Neither the Foreign Office nor the UK Parliament were able to confirm the names of the attendees.On Sunday, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle denied he had been “leant” on to allow a delegation access to the hall.It had initially been expected that Chinese officials would be barred from Westminster while seven UK MPs and peers remain sanctioned by Beijing.But the UK Parliament suggested on Saturday that...
U.K.
The Independent

In world beset by turbulence, nations' leaders gather at UN

Facing a complex set of challenges that try humanity as never before, world leaders convene at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since World War II — a conflict that has unleashed a global food crisis and divided major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.The many facets of the Ukraine war are expected to dominate the annual meeting, which convenes as many countries and peoples confront growing inequality, an escalating climate crisis, the threat of multiple famines and an internet-fueled tide of misinformation and hate speech — all...
CHINA
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ‘biased’ imperial units consultation gives no option to say ‘no’

A “biased” consultation into reintroducing imperial measurements launched by the government has been criticised for giving the public no option to reject the change.Ministers launched an official survey over the summer to gauge the public appetite for moving back to the archaic measurement system – which was phased out over half a century ago.But a survey in the consultation asked people only: “If you had a choice, would you want to purchase items: i) in imperial units ii) in imperial units alongside a metric equivalent”.No option was provided in the survey question to reject the reintroduction of imperial measures.The exercise...
WORLD
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How the strong U.S. dollar can affect everyone

The buck isn’t stopping. The value of the U.S. dollar has been on a tear for more than a year against everything from the British pound across the Atlantic to the South Korean won across the Pacific. After rising again Friday, the dollar is near its highest level in more than two decades against a key index measuring six major currencies, including the euro and Japanese yen. Many professional investors don’t expect it to ease off anytime soon.The dollar's rise affects nearly everyone, even those who will never leave the U.S. borders. Here’s a look at what’s driving the...
MARKETS
The Independent

Liz Truss concludes talks with world leaders and meets King ahead of funeral - OLD

Liz Truss has concluded her talks with world leaders and met the King as she prepares to say a final farewell to the Queen along with hundreds of dignitaries from across the globe.The Prime Minister hosted her Irish counterpart as well as the Canadian premier and the Polish president at Downing Street on Sunday.She had been due to meet US President Joe Biden but the talks were cancelled on Saturday.Instead, a “full bilateral meeting” has been scheduled for Wednesday when the pair are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.Ms Truss also had an audience with...
POLITICS
Community Policy