ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What to know about the queen's lying in state in Westminster

By SYLVIA HUI
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAsB6_0hugjYkv00

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London’s medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II , whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday.

Here's a look at what to expect for the occasion, including its traditions, the waiting route and what mourners will see:

HOW LONG WILL THE QUEEN LIE IN STATE?

People who want to view the queen’s coffin can do so 24 hours a day from 5 p.m. local time (1600GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday, the day of the state funeral.

WHAT WILL PEOPLE SEE?

The closed coffin is draped with the Royal Standard, a flag representing the sovereign and the U.K. It is adorned with royal regalia including the orb, the sceptre and the bejewelled Imperial State Crown — the same one the queen wore for her 1953 coronation.

The coffin is placed on a catafalque, or a raised platform, in the center of Westminster Hall. Royal guards in plumed hats and ceremonial uniform will stand 24 hours a day at each corner of the platform.

When the coffin was in Scotland earlier this week, it was topped with the Crown of Scotland and a wreath of white flowers.

LEAD-LINED COFFIN

The queen’s coffin is constructed out of English oak, lined with lead and was made decades ago, experts say.

Sarah Hayes, manager for the Coffin Works museum in Birmingham, England, says former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, the queen’s husband Prince Philip and Princess Diana had such coffins made for them, she said.

“It’s to preserve the body for as long as possible, it’s really about slowing down the process of decomposition,” she said. This is especially important for the queen because her coffin will be eventually placed in a church, not buried in the ground, she added.

The coffin is made of oak from the royal family’s Sandringham Estate according to royal tradition, Hayes said.

THE QUEUE

British officials have published two waiting routes along the River Thames that the public need to join before they can enter Westminster Hall. The main queue begins on the Albert Embankment and stretches east for miles past the London Eye, the Tate Modern and Tower Bridge. There is a separate, accessible route that people who need it can join from the Tate Britain museum.

Mourners have been warned about long waits, possibly overnight. Hundreds of extra toilets and water fountains will be placed along the route, and some venues along the way, including Shakespeare’s Globe, will open around the clock to provide refreshments and rest breaks. Airport-style security checks are in place near the front of the line before people can enter Parliament.

WESTMINSTER HALL

The lying in state takes place at Westminster Hall, a 900-year-old building with an impressive timber roof. Built in 1097, it's the oldest surviving building of the Palace of Westminster.

The medieval hall has been at the heart of British history for a millennium: It was where numerous kings and queens hosted lavish coronation banquets, and where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried in the 17th century. More recently, ceremonial addresses were presented in the hall to Elizabeth during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.

WHO GETS TO LIE IN STATE?

In the U.K., lying in state is reserved for the sovereign, queen consorts, and sometimes prime ministers.

Queen Mary, King George VI and King George V were among royals who lay in state at Westminster Hall. Winston Churchill was the only British prime minister to have a lying-in-state ceremony in the 20th century.

The last person to lie in state in Britain was Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother. Some 200,000 people paid their respects to her over three days when she died in 2002.

WHEN DID THE TRADITION START?

The tradition of lying in state stretches back to the 17th century when Stuart monarchs lay in state for a number of days.

Edward VII set the modern tradition of royal lying in state in Westminster Hall. He lay in state in 1910.

WHERE IS THE QUEEN'S FINAL RESTING PLACE?

After the state funeral, the coffin will be taken to Windsor, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London. The queen will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, within St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her mother and father were interred and her sister Princess Margaret's ashes were placed.

Prince Philip’s coffin, which is currently in St. George's Chapel's Royal Vault, is expected to be moved to the memorial chapel to join the queen’s.

St. George's is where many of Britain’s royals were baptized, married and buried throughout history. It has long been the resting place for the royals, and 10 former sovereigns were buried there.

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and William hold silent Vigil of the Princes together at Queen’s coffin

Prince William has lead a solemn vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her other seven grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the departed monarch’s state funeral on Monday 19 September.William led his brother, the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them, into the hall.Looking deep in thought and private contemplation, they had their heads bowed as members of the public filed past them.Standing in sombre silence as they bid...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince William: Queen would ‘never have believed’ number of mourners

Prince William is amazed by the endless lines of people waiting to pay their respects to the Queen. On Saturday, the heir to the throne was joined by his father King Charles III, for a walkabout, greeting mourners queuing outside Westminster Hall. He shared that it was “quite emotional” seeing the sheer number of people waiting to view the Queen’s coffin. “She would never have believed all this,” the Prince of Wales told wellwishers of his grandmother. “It seems to be uniting everyone and bringing everyone together,” reported The Telegraph. William also added that he hoped people were making “friends for life” while waiting...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Liz Truss hosts world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral but Biden meeting cancelled

Liz Truss has hosted world leaders for informal talks as the first heads of state and government arrive in Britain for the Queen’s funeral. The new PM met Australian leader Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern at Chevening country residence on Saturday.But Downing Street announced on Saturday that a planned meeting with US president Joe Biden ahead of the funeral had been cancelled, without providing an explanation.Ms Truss is expected to hold talks with the US president at the UN general assembly meeting on Wednesday instead.No 10 has framed the meetings as informal chats rather than official bilateral meetings,...
WORLD
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
51K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy