'Does He Want To Bring The Harlem Globetrotters As Well?' - Jurgen Klopp On Idea Of All-Star Game

Liverpool manager responds to Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly's suggestion of a Premier League North v South All-Star Game similar to those held in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jurgen Klopp has responded to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's suggestion that the Premier League should host an all-star game similar to those held by the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Speaking at the SALT Conference (via The Metro ), Boehly said he hopes the Premier League will learn from American sport with a north v south Premier League all-star match.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

"Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports, and really starts to figure out, why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?

"People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made 200 million dollars from a Monday and a Tuesday.

"So we’re thinking we could do a north versus south All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily."

In his post-match press conference after the 2-1 victory over Ajax, Klopp explained the reasons why those National Leagues are able to accommodate such a fixture.

‘He doesn’t hesitate, he doesn’t wait long! Great. When he finds a date for that he can call me. He forgets that in the big sports in America, these sports have four-month breaks so they’re quite happy they can do a little bit of sport in these breaks. It’s completely different in football.

‘Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play a football team?"

LFCTR Verdict

As Klopp indicated - it's a NO from us as well!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |