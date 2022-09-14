ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nasa reschedules Artemis Moon mission launch

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXPob_0hue5kdo00

Nasa has rescheduled its planned launch of the Artemis I mission giant Moon rocket for 27 September.

The American space agency said in a statement on Tuesday that it would conduct a demonstration test no earlier than 21 September to address hydrogen fuel leaks in the uncrewed Space Launch System rocket.

Nasa has updated its request for a launch opportunity to 27 September with a potential backup opportunity of 2 October under review.

If the tests prove successful, the agency is eyeing a 70-minute window on 27 September that opens at 11.37am ET to launch the Artemis I mission Space Launch System rocket.

Teams have reportedly completed repair work to the area of a hydrogen leak and assessed two seals that were replaced last week.

The space agency was forced to postpone its attempt to go back to the moon for a second time after detecting a hydrogen leak earlier this month.

Nasa had previously scrubbed its first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission on 29 August after detecting a series of problems with the rocket’s engines during fuelling operations.

Experts have warned that fuel leaks may cause the rocket to explode if not sealed shut.

The test demonstration on 21 September would allow Nasa to confirm the hydrogen leak has been repaired, evaluate updated propellant loading procedures and pre-pressurisation procedures for the rocket.

“During the demonstration, launch controllers will load supercold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen into the core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage of the SLS rocket,” the space agnecy noted.

Nasa officials also added they are reviewing a potential backup launch possibility on 2 October.

“The updated dates represent careful consideration of multiple logistical topics, including the additional value of having more time to prepare for the cryogenic demonstration test, and subsequently more time to prepare for the launch,” Nasa noted.

“The dates also allow managers to ensure teams have enough rest and to replenish supplies of cryogenic propellants,” it added.

Comments / 8

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Propellant#Liquid Hydrogen#Hydrogen Fuel#Artemis#American
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it

NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
The Independent

The Independent

849K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy