How to watch The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 for free online and on TV today

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 has hit TV screens. It premiered on 14th September on Hulu in the US, and on the 15th September on free-to-air Australian channel SBS. It's due to hit Channel 4 in the UK shortly after but the date is still TBC. Want to see the new season of Margaret Atwood's dystopian drama first? Make sure you know how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 for free from wherever you are now .

The Handmaid's Tale (Season 5)

Premiere: 14th Sept 2022 (USA) | 15th Sept 2022 (Australia) | TBC 2022 (UK)

Free stream: SBS (Australia)

Watch SBS from abroad with ExpressVPN

US stream: Hulu ($6.99/month)

UK stream: Channel 4 (TV license required)

Season 5 is expected to pick up from the (rather shocking) events of the season 4 finale. June faces consequences for her killing, while Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Meanwhile, June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to reunite with Hannah.

The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss ( Mad Men ) as June, rebel leader trying to bring justice to a totalitarian society in which handmaids have no bodily autonomy, are abused, mistreated, and used as breeders. If you're looking for a dark and disturbingly brilliant binge, you'll love this "high-speed intergalactic soap opera" and its whip-fast plot.

Ready for season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale ? Fans in Australia can watch all episodes free on SBS On Demand. Make sure you know how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free from wherever you are in the world.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free live stream

In Australia, SBS will air The Handmaid's Tale season 5 – live and on demand – from 15h September 2022 which, given time zones, is 14th September for many other places in the world. Episode 1 ( Morning ) and Episode 2 ( Ballet ) are available now. New episodes air weekly.

Travelling away outside Australia this week? You can always use a VPN to access SBS from overseas . We recommend using ExpressVPN. Details below .

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to The Handmaid's Tale season 5 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and can fool streaming services into thinking that you're located somewhere else in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee . If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for The Handmaid's Tale season 5

Using a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Handmaid's Tale S5, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Episode 1, Morning - 14th September (US), 15th September (AU)

Episode 2, Ballet - 14th September (US), 15th September (AU)

Episode 3 - 21st September (US), 22nd September (AU)

Episode 4 - 28th September (US), 29th September (AU)

Episode 5 - 5th October (US), 6th October (AU)

Episode 6 - 12th October (US), 13th October (AU)

Episode 7 - 19th October (US), 20th October (AU)

Episode 8 - 26th October (US), 27th October (AU)

Episode 9 - 2nd November (US), 3rd November (AU)

Episode 10 - 9th November (US), 10th November (AU)

UK: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

In the UK, Channel 4 is yet to reveal when it will air The Handmaid's Tale season 5. Based on the season 4 air date, season 5 could show up on Channel 4 sometime in mid October... but that's purely a guess.

Remember: Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN to access The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free on SBS.

Need to catch up? Seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid's Tale are current available to Amazon Prime members free of charge (here's a 30-day Prime trial if you're not yet a member).

USA: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

Hulu is the place to find The Handmaid's Tale season 5 stream in the USA.

The streaming service costs from $6.99 a month.

Remember: Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN to access The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free on SBS.

