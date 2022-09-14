ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs Salzburg prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

By Jack Rathborn
 4 days ago

Chelsea aim to bounce back in the Champions League under Graham Potter when they host RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were hit by the upset in Zagreb when Dinamo picked up a 1-0 win , which proved to be the last game in charge for Thomas Tuchel .

Potter is now tasked with turning around a side struggling for consistency this season and inspiring a more cohesive attacking unit, with tonight his only game until October after this weekend’s match against Liverpool was postponed .

Chelsea will hope to regain control in pursuit of qualification for the last 16, though the Austrians have already shown their quality in the draw with Italian champions AC Milan.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Chelsea vs Salzburg?

Chelsea vs Salzburg is on Wednesday 14 September with an 8pm BST kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3, coverage starts at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz

Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald, Sucic; Kjaergaard; Fernando, Okafor

Odds

Chelsea: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Salzburg: 8/1

Prediction

It’s hard to see Chelsea immediately adapting to Potter’s tactics, but there is enough quality on the pitch to grind out a narrow win and reposition themselves in pursuit of a place in the last 16. 2-1 to the Blues.

Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of record £100m transfer fee

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits Jack Grealish has felt the pressure of his £100m transfer fee.The midfielder scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Wolves to answer growing criticism about his output.It was just his fourth top-flight goal for City since joining for a record fee from Aston Villa last year and Guardiola conceded it has weighed on him.He said: “Yeah, maybe. We have to admit it. He has to be who he is, that is all. Good moments, bad moments everyone has.“The important thing is ‘I am Jack Grealish, I play like I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Celtic fans chant ‘if you hate the royal family clap your hands’ during applause for Queen

Celtic supporters chanted throughout a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen ahead of their match against St Mirren. Some fans chanted: “If you hate the royal family clap your hands” while a banner containing the same phrase was displayed in the away end.Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou had previously expressed the club’s wish that fans be “respectful” during any tributes.The Glasgow club became the subject of Uefa disciplinary proceedings after supporters displayed a “F*** the Crown” banner during Wednesday’s Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.Celtic lost the match to St Mirren 2-0, their first defeat in the...
UEFA
The Independent

Aston Villa stun Man City in seven-goal thriller as Rachel Daly scores twice on debut

Rachel Daly scored twice on her debut as Aston Villa made a stunning start to the new Women’s Super League season with a 4-3 win over Manchester City.Daly, employed as a full-back during the Lionesses’ victorious European Championship campaign, was in clinical form up front as she inspired Villa to claim their first ever top-flight points against the visitors.City looked to have ridden the storm when they fought back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 at the start of the second half, only for Villa to rally with Daly poking home the winner 14 minutes from time.Gareth Taylor’s side struggled...
WORLD
The Independent

Moeen Ali rejects suggestion England have second-string team in Pakistan

Moeen Ali expressed his pride at leading England in Pakistan but rejected the suggestion the tourists have brought a second-string squad for the seven Twenty20 internationals between the teams.Jos Buttler has made the trip but England’s white-ball captain is wary of rushing his return from a calf injury sustained in The Hundred, especially with the T20 World Cup in Australia just a month away.While there is optimism he could feature later on in the series, he will miss Tuesday’s opener in Karachi, so Moeen takes on the captaincy role for England’s first fixture in Pakistan since late 2005.As an English...
WORLD
The Independent

Andy Murray admits ‘maybe that’s the last time’ after Davis Cup exit in Glasgow

Andy Murray relished playing in front of the Glasgow Davis Cup crowd for what he admitted might be the final time.A dead rubber against lowly-ranked Kazakh Dmitry Popko following Great Britain’s disappointing elimination was far from the 35-year-old’s most important match in the competition but a near full house at the Emirates Arena cheered him on enthusiastically anyway to a 6-4 6-3 victory.Murray has won 32 of his 35 singles matches in Davis Cup, most famously all eight he played in leading Britain to the title in 2015, with the matches against the United States and Australia both in Glasgow...
SPORTS
