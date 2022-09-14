Chelsea vs Salzburg prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea aim to bounce back in the Champions League under Graham Potter when they host RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were hit by the upset in Zagreb when Dinamo picked up a 1-0 win , which proved to be the last game in charge for Thomas Tuchel .

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and Champions League action as Chelsea face Salzburg

Potter is now tasked with turning around a side struggling for consistency this season and inspiring a more cohesive attacking unit, with tonight his only game until October after this weekend’s match against Liverpool was postponed .

Chelsea will hope to regain control in pursuit of qualification for the last 16, though the Austrians have already shown their quality in the draw with Italian champions AC Milan.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Chelsea vs Salzburg?

Chelsea vs Salzburg is on Wednesday 14 September with an 8pm BST kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3, coverage starts at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz

Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald, Sucic; Kjaergaard; Fernando, Okafor

Odds

Chelsea: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Salzburg: 8/1

Prediction

It’s hard to see Chelsea immediately adapting to Potter’s tactics, but there is enough quality on the pitch to grind out a narrow win and reposition themselves in pursuit of a place in the last 16. 2-1 to the Blues.