Chelsea vs Salzburg confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Graham Potter takes charge of Chelsea for the first time tonight with the visit of RB Salzburg .
The Austrians travel to Stamford Bridge after a promising start to their Champions League campaign following a draw with Italian champions AC Milan.
The Blues are on zero points though after a shock loss to Dinamo Zagreb , which led to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking .
Potter will be keen to discover more about his group with a three-week break to the next game against Crystal Palace in October after postponing the Liverpool match this weekend .
When is Chelsea vs Salzburg?
Chelsea vs Salzburg is on Wednesday 14 September with an 8pm BST kick-off at Stamford Bridge.
Where can I watch it?
This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3, coverage starts at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
Confirmed line-ups
Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz
Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald, Sucic; Kjaergaard; Fernando, Okafor
Odds
Chelsea: 3/10
Draw: 9/2
Salzburg: 8/1
Prediction
It’s hard to see Chelsea immediately adapting to Potter’s tactics, but there is enough quality on the pitch to grind out a narrow win and reposition themselves in pursuit of a place in the last 16. 2-1 to the Blues.
