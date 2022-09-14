Chelsea vs Salzburg confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Graham Potter takes charge of Chelsea for the first time tonight with the visit of RB Salzburg .

The Austrians travel to Stamford Bridge after a promising start to their Champions League campaign following a draw with Italian champions AC Milan.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and Champions League action as Chelsea face Salzburg

The Blues are on zero points though after a shock loss to Dinamo Zagreb , which led to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking .

Potter will be keen to discover more about his group with a three-week break to the next game against Crystal Palace in October after postponing the Liverpool match this weekend .

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Chelsea vs Salzburg?

Chelsea vs Salzburg is on Wednesday 14 September with an 8pm BST kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3, coverage starts at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz

Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald, Sucic; Kjaergaard; Fernando, Okafor

Odds

Chelsea: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Salzburg: 8/1

Prediction

It’s hard to see Chelsea immediately adapting to Potter’s tactics, but there is enough quality on the pitch to grind out a narrow win and reposition themselves in pursuit of a place in the last 16. 2-1 to the Blues.