League City, TX

'It was very alarming': League City family says delivery man unlocked their door without permission

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

A family in League City is feeling uneasy after they say a driver who delivers for Amazon walked right into their home without their permission.

They say their doors were locked and the driver somehow knew a code to get in through their keyless pad. They say they never put the front door code on their Amazon account or any delivery account.

Now, they're concerned there may be a master code to the security system on their keyless lock. Darcus Sparks' husband was home during the time of the delivery and says he was stunned to see the door open and the driver in the doorway.

"I don't think he had intentions of just setting that (package) down. He was just going to see if somebody was here. So he probably would've came in, I'm sure. I can't say that's for sure what was going to happen, but that's what I felt," he told ABC13.

Their family is left with a lot of questions on how someone could enter their home without the access code.

"It was very alarming, because first of all, it just made me feel like he's been in several people's homes, or he's been in my home and I wasn't aware of it," Sparks said.

She adds that she's concerned about her family's safety and has filed a police report.

"I said no more keyless. That's out the door. We're getting a real key back on the door," Sparks said.

A spokesperson for Amazon apologized to the Sparks family and called the situation highly unusual.

The company says it's conducting an internal review to assure this doesn't happen again.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

