Louisville, OH

Police tried to save man stabbed by teens

By Danielle Cotterman, Jordan Unger
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Two teenagers have been arrested and are now facing homicide-related charges after an Alliance-area man was stabbed and killed in a Stark County park.

Louisville police say the incident happened at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s when an officer, who was patrolling Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Avenue, was flagged down.

Officials say, 22-year-old Michael Morris was found stabbed in the chest, and despite life-saving efforts by police and other first-responders, Morris died shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Two teens are now charged in the case.

Police say those charged include a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male.

The teen girl is charged with murder. The 15-year-old is charged with aiding and abetting in murder.

According to police, the incident involved “multiple juveniles” and allegedly “stems from previous unresolved conflicts between some of those involved.”

The stabbing remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 330-875-1607.

Comments / 13

Cora Ida Dora
3d ago

The guy is dead…Maybe we need to look beyond blaming the weapons and discover what has happened to self control and discipline?No,lets not do that.In real life it is easier to blame an inanimate object than seek a truth…

25
Guest
2d ago

Horrible!.. WTF is going on with the youth in this country.. charge her as an Adult!!..

