Suicide Prevention Month: Gabriel's Light shines light on mental health

 2 days ago

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Gabriel's Light is working to provide resources to teens and families to prevent suicides.

Carol and Brendan Deely founded Gabriel's Light after the death of their son, Gabriel.

"We learned so many things after he passed away that if we had known in advance, we could have had an intervention done with some mental health specialists," Carol said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago area peer support organization aims to help with police officer suicide prevention

This month, Gabriel's Light created a resource guide for parents and caregivers.

"Parents know their children better than anyone," Carol said. "If parents have an inkling that their child is struggling in any way, it's important that they keep the line of communication open with their child."

The organization will also start offering Teen Mental Health First Aid Training.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [TALK].

