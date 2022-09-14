Rangers vs Napoli live stream and how to watch the Champions League online and on TV

Rangers return to European football's top competition continues this evening with another tough Champions League fixture, this time at home to Napoli. Outclassed away from home last week, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst knows his side need to give a better account of themselves on Wednesday, amid fears the Scottish side could become whipping boys in a group of death that includes Liverpool and Ajax too.

The team sheets are in and Rangers have gone for what appears to be a defensive line up with Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield all starting. Allan McGregor replaces the injured Jon McLaughlin in goal, while Columbian striker begins the game up front for the Scottish side.

Kim Min-jae and Piotr Zielinski both meanwhile start for the visitors, with the pair having missed Napoli's weekend fixture.

Here's how to watch a Rangers vs Napoli live stream from anywhere.

Rangers vs Napoli live stream

Date: Wednesday 14th September

Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Location: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Free live stream: Paramount+ 7-day trial

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

The Ajax defeat capped off a difficult few days for Rangers, with the result marking the second 4-0 reverse on the bounce following an SPL humiliation at the hands of Glasgow's rivals Celtic the weekend before.

Things don't get any easier for beleaguered Rangers, with the Scottish side hosting a Napoli team that is very much on a roll. Luciano Spalletti's men are currently sitting pretty at the top of Serie A, and come into this clash off the back of making the prefect start to their Champions League campaign, humbling Liverpool 4-1 last week at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

It's an 8pm BST kick-off at Ibrox on Wednesday 14th September 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Rangers vs Napoli live stream for the 2022/23 Champions League , wherever you are in the world.

USA: Rangers vs Napoli live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alan Harvey - SNS Group)

Football fans in the US can watch a Rangers vs Napoli live stream and every UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture this season on Paramount+, from the group stages to the final. You can get a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ here . After the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan).

The Paramount+ free trial is only available with the US. Travelling overseas ?

Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad without being blocked .

Rangers vs Napoli live stream | Paramount+ 7-day trial Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with this 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5 a month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Rangers vs Napoli live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Rangers vs Napoli live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. View Deal

UK: Rangers vs Napoli live stream

Rights to show the Rangers vs Napoli and all UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal means you'll also be able to watch all of the Europa League games. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV and Virgin Media as well as through the BT Sport website and apps.

BT TV customers: Grab BT Sport from just £16 a month

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £16 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price. View Deal

Don't want to be locked into a contract? You can also opt for a BT Sport Monthly Pass , which costs £25 per month. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Champions League for £25

The nifty BT Sport Monthly Pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime.

Canada: Rangers vs Napoli live stream

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to live stream every 2022/23 Champions League game, including Rangers vs Napoli. There's no free trial but the price is very reasonable CAD $25 per month. No long contract required.

You can use a VPN to log into your DAZN account while abroad.

DAZN Rangers vs Napoli live stream 2022/23

DAZN has the rights to show the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Fightsports and much more, live and on demand, in Canada.

Australia: Rangers vs Napoli live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of Rangers and Napoli and all other UEFA club competition games.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked .

2022/23 Champions League fixtures for September and beyond

(Image credit: Getty Images / Eurasia Sport Images)

All matches kick off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday 13th September (Matchday 2)

Liverpool vs Ajax

Rangers vs Napoli

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Atlético Madrid

FC Porto vs Club Bruges

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan 17:45

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:45

Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 14th September (Matchday 2)

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb 17:45

Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic 17:45

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

FC Copenhagen vs Sevilla

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Juventus vs Benfica

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint Germain

Tuesday 4th October (Matchday 3)

Ajax vs Napoli

Liverpool vs Rangers

Club Bruges vs Atlético Madrid

FC Porto vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen 17:45

Inter Milan vs Barcelona

Marseille vs Sporting Lisbon 17:45

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday 5th October (Matchday 3)

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb 17:45

Chelsea vs AC Milan

RB Leipzig vs Celtic 17:45

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Benfica vs Paris Saint Germain

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa

Tuesday 11th October (Matchday 4)

Dinamo Zagreb vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

AC Milan vs Chelsea

Celtic vs RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City 17:45

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus 17:45

Paris Saint Germain vs Benfica

Wednesday 12th October (Matchday 4)

Napoli vs Ajax 17:45

Rangers vs Liverpool

Atlético Madrid vs Club Bruges 17:45

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Porto

Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Tuesday 25th October (Matchday 5)

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea 17:45

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Sevilla vs FC Copenhagen 17:45

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Juventus

Paris Saint Germain vs Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday 26th October (Matchday 5)

Ajax vs Liverpool

Napoli vs Rangers

Club Bruges vs FC Porto 17:45

Atlético Madrid vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen 17:45

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon

Tuesday 1st November (Matchday 6)

Liverpool vs Napoli

Rangers vs Ajax

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Club Bruges 17:45

FC Porto vs Atlético Madrid 17:45

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona

Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 2nd November (Matchday 6)

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Real Madrid vs Celtic 17:45

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig 17:45

FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Paris Saint Germain

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023