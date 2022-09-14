High school scores and top performers for Sept. 12-17

Scores

Saturday

Boys Soccer

Williamsport 5, Boonsboro 0

Saint James 5, Catoctin 1

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Northern York 1

Girls Soccer

Boonsboro 7, Williamsport 0

St. Maria Goretti 6, Fort Hill 1

Allegany 3, St. Maria Goretti 1

Greencastle-Antrim 5, Waynesboro 0

Volleyball

Bullis School 3, Saint James 0

Friday

Boys Soccer

St. Maria Goretti 2, Washington 2

Faith Christian 4, Broadfording 1

Volleyball

New Life 3, Grace Academy 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24)

Faith Christian 3, Broadfording 1 (27-29, 25-17, 25-21, 25-13)

Thursday

Boys Soccer

South Hagerstown 2, Clear Spring 1

Linganore 3, North Hagerstown 2 (OT)

Mountain Ridge 5, Williamsport 1

Brunswick 8, Smithsburg 0

Northern York 5, Greencastle-Antrim 0

Girls Soccer

Clear Spring 4, South Hagerstown 2

Brunswick 3, Smithsburg 2

Linganore 2, North Hagerstown 0

Mountain Ridge 2, Williamsport 0

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Northern York 1

Volleyball

Williamsport 3, Boonsboro 2 (5-25, 18-25, 25-17, 27-25, 15-8)

Clear Spring 3, South Hagerstown 0

North Hagerstown 3, Linganore 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-8)

Smithsburg 3, Brunswick 0 (25-7, 25-16, 25-9)

Greencastle-Antrim 3, James Buchanan 1 (25-21, 27-29, 25-22, 25-21)

Golf

Brunswick 160, Boonsboro 168, Catoctin 168, North Hagerstown 188, Williamsport 194, Walkersville 198

St. Andrew's Episcopal 172, St. Maria Goretti 206, Smithsburg 211, Saint James 229

Wednesday

Volleyball

St. Maria Goretti 3, Hancock 2 (25-16, 25-16, 25-15)

Golf

Mid-Penn Colonial match: 1. Waynesboro 329, 2. Greencastle-Antrim 338; 3. Northern York 343; 4. Shippensburg 349; 5. Gettysburg 361; 6. Big Spring 377; 7. James Buchanan 397.

Tuesday

Boys Soccer

St. Maria Goretti 2, Fellowship of Christian Athletes 1

Saint James 2, Georgetown Day 2

South Carroll 3, Boonsboro 0

Winters Mill 7, Smithsburg 0

Grace 5, Broadfording 2

Faith 3, Heritage 2

West Perry 4, Greencastle-Antrim 1

Girls Soccer

St. Maria Goretti 9, McConnellsburg 1

Winters Mill 1, Smithsburg 0

South Carroll 1, Boonsboro 0

Greencastle-Antrim 8, West Perry 1

Volleyball

Grace Academy 3, Broadfording 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-13)

James Wood 3, Williamsport 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-6)

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Waynesboro 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-12)

Shalom 3, Cumberland Valley Christian 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-15)

Heritage 3, Faith 0

Golf

Mid-Penn Colonial match: Waynesboro 327, Greencastle-Antrim 352, Shippensburg 371, Gettysburg 372, Big Spring 373, Northern York 396, James Buchanan 455.

Monday

Boys Soccer

Spring Mills 7, Clear Spring 3

Oakdale 4, Williamsport 0

Cumberland Valley Christian 5, Heritage 1

Girls Soccer

Francis Scott Key 6, Williamsport 0

Volleyball

Grace Academy 3, St. Maria Goretti 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-20)

Clear Spring 3, Oakdale 0

Heritage 3, Cumberland Valley Christian 0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-22)

Northern Garrett 3, Hancock 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-8)

Get up to date: 2022 Washington County high school fall sports central

Top performers

Saturday

• Chazz Banks-Snow, Saint James boys soccer — Scored four goals in a win over Catoctin.

• Morgan Chorley, Kara Yaukey and Annabel Fletcher, Boonsboro girls soccer — Chorley and Yaukey scored two goals each and Fletcher added a goal and an assist in a win over Williamsport.

• MJ Ribis and Aiden Nigh, Williamsport boys soccer — Ribis had two goals and an assist, and Nigh added two assists in a win over Boonsboro.

• Danielle Fish and Haley Green, St. Maria Goretti girls soccer — Fish scored twice in a win over Fort Hill and had the lone goal in a loss to Allegany. Green had two assists against Fort Hill.

• Lauren Stine, North Hagerstown girls cross country — Placed seventh in the large-school race at Big Spring's Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational in 19:24.3.

• Cora Gentzel, Smithsburg girls cross country — Placed fourth in the small-school girls race at Hereford's Bull Run Invitational, leading the Leopards to a second-place team finish.

• Maddie Koons, Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer — Had three goals for her third hat trick of the season in a win over Waynesboro.

• Ewan Coy, Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer — Had a goal and an assist in the win over Northern York.

Friday

• Emma Smith, Alexis Myers, Isabel Lear and Amanda Sweeney, Grace Academy volleyball — Smith had 23 kills, 17 digs and five aces, Myers had 20 assists, 13 digs and five kills, Lear had 10 kills and 17 digs, and Sweeney added 25 assists and eight digs in the loss to New Life.

• Tiki Koontz and Lorelai Ferrebee, Broadfording volleyball — Koontz had seven kills and five aces, and Ferrebee added 11 assists in the loss to Faith.

Thursday

• Ella Shupp and Maddy Ebersole, Clear Spring girls soccer — Shupp scored three goals and Ebersole had 14 saves in a win over South Hagerstown.

• Emerson Shank, Everly Harsh, Grace Caudell and Olivia Smith, Williamsport volleyball — Shank had 27 assists and 12 digs, Harsh had 36 digs, Caudell had 21 digs and nine kills, and Smith added 10 kills in the win over Boonsboro.

• Aubrey Chamberlin and Armani Kenney, North Hagerstown volleyball — Chamberlin had 29 assists and Kenney added 12 kills in a sweep of Linganore.

• Chloe Fisher, Lexi Mackrell and Brooke Callahan, Smithsburg volleyball — Fisher had 20 assists and 10 aces, Mackrell had seven kills and Callahan added six kills in a sweep of Brunswick.

• Andrew Bushey, Smithsburg golf — Shared medalist honors with St. Andrew's Episcopal's Vasilios Doulaveris by shooting a 1-over-par 37 in a quad match at Beaver Creek.

• Jimmy Goldsborough, North Hagerstown golf — Shot a 35 at Black Rock to tie for first place in a six-team match.

• Audrey Slocum, South Hagerstown girls soccer — Scored two goals in a loss to Clear Spring.

• Cami Row, Anna Kate Davis, Breann Reed and Katie Goddard, Boonsboro volleyball — Row had 10 kills, Davis had 23 assists, Reed added 14 digs and Goddard opened the match with a 15-point service run in the loss to Williamsport.

• Madeline Eagler, Ryleigh Davis, Kiley Burkholder, Adeline Kegarise, Kate Furnish and Brianna Woodring, Greencastle-Antrim volleyball — Eagler had 39 assists, Davis had 25 digs, Burkholder had 13 kills and six digs, Kegarise had 10 kills, Furnish had nine kills and Woodring added seven aces and 13 digs in a win over James Buchanan.

• Haley Noblit, Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer — Scored twice in the win over previously-undefeated Northern York.

Wednesday

• Victoria Craver and Shianne Hill, St. Maria Goretti volleyball — Craver had 12 kills and Hill had 19 assists in a sweep of Hancock.

• Tyler Fortney, Waynesboro golf — Shot a 74 at Gettysburg National to place first in the seven-team Mid-Penn Colonial match.

Tuesday

• Isaiah Hamilton, St. Maria Goretti boys soccer — Scored two goals in a 2-1 win over FCA.

• Mollie Rebuck , Peyton Miller, Halie Green, Danielle Fish and Jana Borchart, St. Maria Goretti girls soccer — Rebuck had two goals and three assists, Miller and Green each had two goals and an assist, Fish scored two goals and Borchart had a goal and two assists in a win over McConnellsburg.

• Amanda Sweeney and Emma Smith, Grace Academy volleyball — Sweeney had 16 assists and Smith added six kills and six aces in a sweep of Broadfording.

• Emerson Shank and Everly Harsh, Williamsport volleyball — Shank had 16 assists and nine digs, and Harsh added 10 digs in the loss to James Wood.

• Kiley Burkholder, Abigail Eagler, Adeline Kagarise and Madeline Eagler, Greencastle-Antrim volleyball — Burkholder had 13 kills and six digs, Abigail Eagler had nine kills and eight digs, Kagarise had eight kills and six digs, and Madeline Eagler added 31 assists in a sweep of Waynesboro.

• Tyler Fortney, Waynesboro golf — Won low medalist honors in a Mid-Penn Colonial match with a 75 at Chambersburg Country Club.

• Maddy Koons and Mia Libby, Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer — Koons scored three goals and Libby had two goals in a win over West Perry.

Monday

• Emma Smith, Isabel Lear and Amanda Sweeney, Grace Academy volleyball — Smith had 13 kills, seven aces and 15 digs, Lear had nine kills and Sweeney added 14 assists in a sweep of Goretti.

• Bridget Dahn, Sydni Smith and Ava Poe, Heritage volleyball — Dahn had 25 digs, four aces and four kills, Smith had 16 assists, six kills and nine digs, and Poe added nine kills and nine assists in a sweep of CVCS.

• Conner Fedorko and Dillon Albowicz, Clear Spring boys soccer — Fedorko scored twice and Albowicz added a goal and an assist in a loss to Spring Mills.

