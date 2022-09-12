Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:27:35 — 60.1MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Kevin Ellis hosts! He and his guests talk about Emerge VT, a non-profit that trains democratic women candidates on how to run for elected office. During the second half of the hours, they’ll be talking about the Vermont Political Observer blog/ newsletter.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO