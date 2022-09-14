ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Drag show returns to help fund housing for people living with HIV/AIDS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IWm3_0huETihx00 This year's Best in Drag Show returns to the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, October 2.

The event benefits the Alliance for Housing and Healing , an organization dedicated to preventing homelessness and hunger for men, women, children and families living with HIV/AIDS throughout Los Angeles County.

The evening will feature over-the-top costumes, hilarious comedy and inventive talent performances.

Hosted by Patrick Rush and Kay Sedia, five contestants will compete for the crown.

This year's participants include Ryan O'Connor as Miss Arizona, Mona Dri-Heet; Jordan Brodie as Miss Alabama, TwinkR Belle; Thomas Franklin as Miss Louisiana, Tarah Laveau; PJ Nelson as Miss New York, Madison Square-Garden; and Mark Reis as Miss Washington, Patti Bu Rae.

Celebrity Judges also include Max Greenfield, Melanie Griffith, Kathy Kinney, Dot Marie Jones, Lisa Ann Walter, Julie Hagerty and Marc Malkin.

For more information, visit bestindragshow.org .

LOS ANGELES, CA
