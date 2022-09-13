ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie

Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cillizza
Person
John Avlon
Person
Michael Smerconish
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

John Fetterman announces he will debate Dr. Oz, but calls for closed captioning to accommodate lingering hearing loss from his stroke

John Fetterman has said that he is open to debating his Republican counterpart Mehmet Oz. Fetterman said that he would agree to debates in mid-to-late October. He asked for closed captioning to be included in the debates as he recovers from his stroke. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Early Voting#Senate#Republican#Democrats
Benzinga

President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit

Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Pittsburgh

Toomey says if Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in Senate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, blasted the Democrat who wants to succeed him for failing to debate his Republican opponent.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's part of Mehmet Oz's ongoing attack on John Fetterman's health.Oz insists Fetterman's stroke in May is a campaign issue, this time with Toomey — who endorsed Oz right after the primary — saying if you're too sick to debate, you're too sick to be in the U.S. Senate."That level of intense engagement and debate and discussion is absolutely fundamental to this job. If he's not able to do that,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy