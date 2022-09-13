Read full article on original website
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie
Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Below average, Joe: Photos show small crowd at Biden and Fetterman Labor Day rally
A small group of supporters gathered in Pennsylvania for a rally hosted by President Joe Biden and Senate candidate John Fetterman on Monday as the president sought to seize on recent party wins to gain momentum ahead of the November election.
Pa. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Reacts After Trump Accuses Him of Using Heroin, Meth and Other Hard Drugs
John Fetterman is responding to baseless accusations of illicit drug use that Donald Trump made about the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Saturday. "More and more lies from Trump and Dr. Oz; another day, but it's the same crap from these two desperate and...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Brit Hume: Legitimate Doubts Have Been Raised About Whether John Fetterman Is In A Position To Hold The Office Of Senator
Brit Hume, Senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of the closely watched Penvioanna Senate race between LT. Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Brit gave his analysis by saying,. “Well, as a rule, guy. And past campaigns that I’ve...
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
John Fetterman announces he will debate Dr. Oz, but calls for closed captioning to accommodate lingering hearing loss from his stroke
John Fetterman has said that he is open to debating his Republican counterpart Mehmet Oz. Fetterman said that he would agree to debates in mid-to-late October. He asked for closed captioning to be included in the debates as he recovers from his stroke. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for...
Casey DeSantis slams Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful for 'disgusting' joke
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis did not hold back when criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's running mate for a "disgusting" joke at the expense of special needs children.
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit
Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
How big of a problem is John Fetterman's health?
John Fetterman's Senate campaign said recently that the Pennsylvania Democrat's recovery from a stroke earlier this year complicates his ability to participate in a debate with Republican nominee Mehmet Oz.
Karine Jean-Pierre, Kamala Harris ripped for saying border ‘secure:’ ‘Disrespectful to everyone with a brain’
Social media users blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for agreeing with Vice President Kamala Harris that the border was "secure" during a press conference on Thursday. A popular topic during the press briefing was the recent news about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planes of illegal immigrants...
Gingrich on New Hampshire Senate race: 'Very real likelihood' Bolduc will beat Hassan
Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich predicted on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc has a good chance of defeating Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire in November after securing the Republican nomination. NEWT GINGRICH: Well, you know, it's interesting...
Toomey says if Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in Senate
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, blasted the Democrat who wants to succeed him for failing to debate his Republican opponent.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's part of Mehmet Oz's ongoing attack on John Fetterman's health.Oz insists Fetterman's stroke in May is a campaign issue, this time with Toomey — who endorsed Oz right after the primary — saying if you're too sick to debate, you're too sick to be in the U.S. Senate."That level of intense engagement and debate and discussion is absolutely fundamental to this job. If he's not able to do that,...
Hillary Clinton says Martha's Vineyard situation is 'literally human trafficking,' no one wants open borders
On Friday, Hillary Clinton agreed with an MSNBC host's assessment that the sending of 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard was "literally human trafficking" and claimed no one wants "open borders." Joining "Morning Joe," Clinton concurred with host Joe Scarborough's sharply critical remarks about the move by Republican Florida Gov. Ron...
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York...
