Elkhorn-area fire destroys shed, boats stored inside

ELKHORN—The Elkhorn Fire Department and 23 assisting agencies fought a blaze in a storage building from Monday night into Tuesday morning that destroyed a storage building in the town of Sugar Creek.

Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith said his department was called out to N5895 County O at 8:48 p.m. Monday and did not return until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The building that stood there had 40,000 square feet with four sections. In the damage, 10 boats, 50 snowmobiles and farm equipment were destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

Agencies from throughout Walworth, Rock, Jefferson, Waukesha, Racine and Kenosha counties assisted to fight the fire.

“I believe the fire went unnoticed for a long time because of the (lack of) proximity to the road and the weather,” Smith said.

The storage building was on the same property as a house but farther from the road. Smith estimated the front of the building was at least 500 feet from the road and the rear was 1,200 feet away. There was also fog in the area.

The ground was saturated with up to 5.5 inches of rain, which made it difficult for responding units to gain access, Smith said.

Smith said additional tankers were needed because the area did not have fire hydrants or other sources to hook hoses up to.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Smith said it appeared to be accidental.