ERHS Class of 1962 gathers for its 60-year reunion

Elk River High School’s Class of 1962 held its 60th class reunion recently at Randy and Denise Johnson’s Zimmerman home.

The group reminisced, and classmates recalled how they were the first class to graduate in the new high school that opened the year they graduated. That school is now known as VandenBerge Middle School. It wasn’t ready to start the school year, but once it was in February 1962 students moved from what was the original high school (now the Handke Family Center) to the new Elk River High School.

Randy Johnson recalls being bused over to the new school and how smooth a transition it was.

The public was invited to see the new school the Sunday after it opened, and they received guided tours by faculty.