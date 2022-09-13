ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC

By Haley Weger
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VR1fz_0huDAXGs00

Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night.

The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction.

Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup truck pulled up next to him and revved his engine.

“Guy in a Dodge Ram was revving his motor acting like he wanted to race," said Glovik. “I turned on my blinker he revved his motor to pass me in the right lane and that's when he hit our car. He bounced off our car into the cemetery fencing and then he went through the fencing, and it got mangled up in his truck tires."

Glovik told News 9 that truck was driving recklessly in circle around Resthaven Cemetery.

“Then he just started doing this loop over here and tried to find a way out of the cemetery over here.”

That’s when he said the truck exited the cemetery and started driving right at him.

“Having somebody come straight at you, knowing that if they're willing to do this they don't have any fear.”

Glovik was able to dodge a second collision. The truck then ran a red light and sped down the road before ending up in a ditch.

“He hit a ditch, his tire flew off after hitting a curb and going into the ditch, still trying to make it down the road, sparks were flying up," said Glovik.

Neighbors heard the commotion and came out to investigate.

“We heard a big loud crashing sound, thought maybe it was an explosion or something going on," said Eli Glass, a resident of the neighborhood. “Came out and there's this truck just sitting in my neighbor's yard here.”

A Ring camera captured the crash on video.

“You can just see the car on just two back wheels, both front wheels are missing just scraping all the way down the street. We were like nobody is ever going to believe the turn of events that lead to this,” said Glovik.

The security footage shows the driver of the truck getting out after crashing, and Glass says the driver ran into the woods at the end of his street. A police report was filed, but police have not found the driver of the truck.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit

Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Sw 104th
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOCO

The Village Police Department find missing 3-year-old, looking for aunt

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department has found a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening and was believed to be with his aunt. Police, however, are still searching for the child's aunt, 42-year-old Alana Pedro, and want to speak with her. Before the child was found, he and Pedro were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Britton Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
THE VILLAGE, OK
News On 6

Man Rescued After Driving Truck Into Pond

Oklahoma County Deputies rescued a man, and his truck, after he drove it into a pond Wednesday near Northeast 222nd Street and North Hiwassee Road. The driver said he had a medical issue and blacked out, but was able to escape the vehicle through his window and swim to safety.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy