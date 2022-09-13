ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Deadspin

Jaylen Watson's pick-6 is on Brandon Staley, not Justin Herbert

Last night’s Chargers-Chiefs game was fantastic, a display of two of the best young talents in the game at quarterback. Ultimately, the Chiefs walked away with the 27-24 victory, proving that the road to an AFC West title still runs through Kansas City. The turning point in the game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans sign OLB Gerri Green to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans made an addition to their practice squad on Friday, signing outside linebacker Gerri Green. A former sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, Green has never played in a regular season game in his career. He has bounced around on the practice squads of the Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders.
NASHVILLE, TN

Community Policy