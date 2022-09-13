Read full article on original website
Related
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
Atmore Advance
ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school
An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
WPMI
Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
utv44.com
Strickland Youth Center staff to receive mental health training
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Frequent youth violence has local officials wondering what makes these kids act this way. Thanks to funding from the Mobile County Commission, the Strickland Youth Center has a plan to find that out. They're bringing in mental health professionals to help train the staff. Dr....
utv44.com
Fairhope community helps couple overcome life challenges by building them a house!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a new house going up on Morphey Street in Fairhope. It's on the same lot where a house once stood that Johnny Stewart called home... the only home he ever knew. Watching it come together, says Johnny, is "Mind blowing!" Crystal, Johnny's wife of...
utv44.com
Dozens visit AltaPointe hiring event in Mobile Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dozens of people visited AltaPointe on Thursday in Mobile for it's hiring event. A recruitment specialist said there's more than 200 positions open across Alabama, and with expansions coming to both EastPointe and BayPointe hospitals, the need for employees is even greater. Some jobs do...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man found guilty of murdering mother of two
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury on Thursday found 55-year-old Kenny Lee Campbell of Mobile guilty of murdering a 27-year-old mother. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said that on March 3, 2018, Campbell fatally shot Lelia Smith inside her vehicle. “Due to his senseless actions, two...
WKRG
Kayleigh Thomas of Spanish Fort High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She is a Senior with a 4.39 GPA, a 32 on the ACT, a member of The National Honor Society, a Baldwin EMC Youth Scholarship Recipient, a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society, a FCA and Project Outreach Leader, and is the Spanish Fort High School Yearbook Editor.
utv44.com
Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
Florida Homecoming Queen Accused Of Rigging Election Faces Consequences
'This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes.'
Opp native, Pensacola High coach Cantrell Tyson relying on faith after suffering stroke
This is an opinion piece. It seemed like a normal game day for Opp native and Pensacola High head coach Cantrell Tyson. His team was preparing to start the second half against Pine Forest, Fla., on Saturday morning. (The game was moved from Friday for safety precautions). Suddenly, it was...
Manager accused of stealing $100K from Escambia Co. McDonalds
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for stealing more than $100,000 from a local McDonald’s. On Sept. 14, Jon Jon Smith, 38, was arrested for the crime. According to police, the thefts took place between September 2021 and June 2022. Smith was an employee at […]
Man wanted for questioning only, homicide investigation: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that happened at the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex in Pensacola, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 according to a Facebook post from ECSO. Lakendrick Jiles Holmes has been booked into the Escambia County Jail on two separate occasions, in […]
Pensacola man found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was one of three defendants convicted Tuesday in a bench trial for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riots and Capitol breach, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Tristan Chandler Stevens, 26, of Pensacola was found guilty during a bench trial on Sept. 13 of […]
Design team awarded Fairhope ‘triangle property’ project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s known as the triangle property because of its shape. It’s located between Highway 98, Veterans Drive and Homestead Avenue and might be easy to miss, but that’s all about to change once the land is converted to a public park. “Walking trails, ADA accessible trails, maybe some biking trails those […]
Causes of flood in Merchants Plaza determined
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details were released after one million gallons of water flooded the basement of Merchants Plaza Tuesday, Sept. 13 in downtown Mobile. Jason Scott is an asset manager for Sterling Properties, the company managing Merchants Plaza. Scott said a six-inch fire main pipe in the basement busted, causing the lower level […]
Retired, 21-year Pensacola fire chief dies at 98
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department announced the passing of a PFD legend, 98-year-old retired Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming, Jr. Fleming joined PFD in 1945, right after his father, assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming, Sr., retired. Fleming was promoted up the PFD ranks to Lieutenant in 1953, Captain in 1960, Assistant Chief […]
