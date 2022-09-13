Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 14, 2022 – The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project (Project) has reached the end of the Environmental Review Phase. A public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022, at the regular City Council meeting for the Council to consider the Final Initial Study- Mitigated Negative Declaration and Development Plan for the Project. The City received numerous comments from the public during the 30 day public review of the draft document and these comments have been considered and responses provided in the final document. Modifications were made to the final document based on comments received as appropriate.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO