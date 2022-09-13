Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Creek Week Begins with Coastal Clean Up Day on Saturday
To kick off Creek Week this coming September 17-24, the City of Goleta launched a new app for three self-guided tours of bodies of water in and around the city, along with a Creek Week Art Contest. This Saturday, September 17, is also Coastal Cleanup Day in locations that include Goleta/Isla Vista, Carpinteria, and Lompoc. Creek Week is an annual celebration of Santa Barbara County’s creeks, watersheds, and ocean, with events hosted to promote awareness around facets of the aquatic environment.
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Lompoc Record
South SLO County cities to pump treated wastewater into Santa Maria aquifer
Three south San Luis Obispo County cities are moving forward on a project to treat and sanitize wastewater, then pump it back into the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin to maintain supplies in the face of the ongoing drought, and to block seawater intrusion. Officials said the injection program, called Central...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
kclu.org
Potential new answer to the drought: floating desalination systems off the Central, South Coasts?
Almost daily, we’re being reminded that we can’t take something as simple as a glass of water for granted, as the impacts of the drought continue to grow. But now, officials with an innovative company are preparing to test a new approach in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties to turning sea water into drinking water.
Santa Barbara Independent
Chapala Street Development Wins over Historic Landmarks Commission
While three- and four-story mixed-use developments in a Spanish Mediterranean style seem to dominate the most recent attempts at tackling housing in Santa Barbara, one project stands out as doing it “the right way” — at least according to the Historic Landmarks Commission, which gave a glowing review to the proposed 39-unit adaptive reuse project on the corner of Chapala and Ortega streets.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Fighting over Santa Barbara’s Santa Claus Cannabis Store
E CANNABIS UNUM: Even with a scorecard, sometimes you don’t know who to root for. Or against. I was feeling that big-time during last week’s County Planning Commission’s deliberations over a high-end cannabis dispensary to be located on the eastern edge of Santa Claus Lane, perhaps Santa Barbara County’s last whiff of what was once genuinely, authentically kitschy and historically weird.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Santa Barbara Independent
San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Public Hearing on September 20th at 5:30 p.m.
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 14, 2022 – The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project (Project) has reached the end of the Environmental Review Phase. A public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022, at the regular City Council meeting for the Council to consider the Final Initial Study- Mitigated Negative Declaration and Development Plan for the Project. The City received numerous comments from the public during the 30 day public review of the draft document and these comments have been considered and responses provided in the final document. Modifications were made to the final document based on comments received as appropriate.
kclu.org
Meeting set to update community on cleanup plans for massive toxic waste site in Ventura County
The South Coast is home to a massive, yet largely forgotten toxic waste site. Thursday night, a public meeting will take place in Oxnard to update the community on cleanup planning. For nearly four decades, Halaco Engineering operated a metal recycling facility on about 40 acres of land near Oxnard’s...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Airport Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise: Live Exercise Scheduled for September 15, 2022
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise will take place this Thursday, September 15, 2022, between 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. north of the main Runway 7/25. Along with the increased emergency responder traffic, people traveling along Hollister Avenue between Aero Camino and Los Carneros during this time may see simulated smoke coming from the airfield area north of the main runway.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley
Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office staff reverses overdose at Main Jail
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and Wellpath healthcare partners successfully resuscitated an inmate who was overdosing at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Thursday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office staff reverses overdose at Main Jail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Garcia Jr. Killed, Georgia Jensen and Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on Ballard Canyon Road [Santa Ynez Valley, CA]
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CA (September 16, 2022) – Monday night, a rollover crash on Ballard Canyon Road claimed the life of Roberto Garcia Jr. and left three other people injured. Emergency personnel responded to the deadly accident around 10:20 p.m. near Roble Blanco Road. According to the investigators, a...
budgettravel.com
Santa Barbara 2-Night Getaway - $375
This chic "California-cool" hotel offers boutique charm and a stellar location that scores major points with past Travelzoo guests. It's just steps from Santa Barbara's waterfront, ideal for boardwalk strolls along the beach (hello, sunsets) and adventures on State Street. This offer saves you over $200 on 2-night stays on weekdays from October through January, including fall dates, when temperatures are mild. You'll also get to skip the daily parking fee — it's included in this deal.
Santa Barbara Independent
Innovative SeaWell Desalination Buoys Proposed for Vandenberg Space Force Base
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – September 14, 2022 – SeaWell LLC, a company formed by Ecomerit Technologies, the Santa Barbara renewable energy pioneer and long-time US Department of Energy partner in technology innovation, is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to deploy SeaWell’s ocean desalination buoys to produce freshwater for the Base. SeaWell buoys can be rapidly deployed to help meet the critical need for a dependable water supply. A single buoy provides a yearly water supply comparable to 5,200 households.
Santa Barbara Independent
Heal the Ocean Removes Stranded Sailboat from Santa Barbara’s East Beach
After buffeting Baja California with extreme winds and flooding last week, Hurricane Kay weakened to a tropical storm by Friday, but it was still generating high winds and swells, which combined with a very high tide to dislodge a sailboat at anchor just east of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, tossing it onto the sands at East Beach early Saturday morning.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta
I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Iconic Stearns Wharf to Celebrate 150th Birthday￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. To celebrate the 150th birthday of Stearns Wharf, a grand birthday bash is planned for Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. This iconic structure, which has served as Santa Barbara’s front door, the birthplace of...
Santa Barbara Independent
25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
