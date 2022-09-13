Read full article on original website
Related
New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
10 things to know about Alabama’s 2022 standardized test scores
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Test results for Alabama’s public school students were released last week and showed more students reaching proficiency benchmarks on the state’s annual test this year than last year. And while...
Hurricane Sally anniversary: Can you believe it’s been two years?
Hurricane Sally made its agonizingly-slow landfall on Alabama’s Gulf Coast two years ago today. Sally was the first hurricane to make a direct hit on Alabama since Category 3 Hurricane Ivan (on the same day -- Sept. 16) in 2004. ‘“Sally serves as a stark reminder of the significant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
utv44.com
MCSO notified about vapes possibly laced with fentanyl inside a Mobile County school
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl inside Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes. Adrianna Taylor, the 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a couple weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
utv44.com
"We have middle school students reading at the 1st grade level"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scores from the Alabama annual state test reveal that dozens of schools out of the 91 in the Mobile County Public School System have students who are far behind the proficient benchmark in Math, English, Science, or all three. Several schools scored below 10% proficiency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
Witnessing an Alabama execution? Wear a strong set of underwear, ladies
If you plan on watching the death penalty play out in Alabama, you better pack a strong set of underwear. Alabama Department of Corrections wants witnesses to feel good all under when watching botched executions. In related news, the state of Alabama is not ready to be the first in...
Alabama Department of Education and CCBOE announce new initiatives
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools has been selected to participate in the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama (ALSDE) Multi-Tier System of Supports (AL-MTSS) as announced at the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) Tuesday. Based on evidence-based practices, the initiative “creates comprehensive supports to meet the academic, behavioral and foundational wellness needs of the whole child.” Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said, “We’re here today to announce that Cullman County Schools have been selected for a pilot program through the state department of education. It’s called AL-MTSS. It’s a multi-tiered support services program. It’s going to align...
utv44.com
Sheriff: Escambia County High School student found with BB gun in backpack
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County High School (Alabama) student was taken into custody Friday after deputies recovered a BB gun in a backpack. Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson says deputies searched the student's backpack after reports of a student with a gun. The school was placed on lockdown,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utv44.com
Dozens visit AltaPointe hiring event in Mobile Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dozens of people visited AltaPointe on Thursday in Mobile for it's hiring event. A recruitment specialist said there's more than 200 positions open across Alabama, and with expansions coming to both EastPointe and BayPointe hospitals, the need for employees is even greater. Some jobs do...
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.
This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
WTVM
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
Best suburbs to live in Baldwin County, according to Niche.com
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County, rated as the fastest growing county in the state and 7th-fasted in the U.S. per 2020 U.S. Census data, is home to some of the more upbeat, on-the-go communities in the entire state. From TV shows in Fairhope to a wide array of sharks along Gulf Shores, there […]
US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists
The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Alabama
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
utv44.com
Concerns grow as MCPSS battles low test scores
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The state's scores are improving, but there's still a lot of work to do... especially right here in Mobile County. A trend of low-test scores weighs heavily on Mobile County's 91 public schools. The board president says the numbers are not where they should be.
Comments / 1