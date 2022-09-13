ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

"We have middle school students reading at the 1st grade level"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scores from the Alabama annual state test reveal that dozens of schools out of the 91 in the Mobile County Public School System have students who are far behind the proficient benchmark in Math, English, Science, or all three. Several schools scored below 10% proficiency.
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
Alabama Department of Education and CCBOE announce new initiatives

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools has been selected to participate in the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama (ALSDE) Multi-Tier System of Supports (AL-MTSS) as announced at the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) Tuesday. Based on evidence-based practices, the initiative “creates comprehensive supports to meet the academic, behavioral and foundational wellness needs of the whole child.”  Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said, “We’re here today to announce that Cullman County Schools have been selected for a pilot program through the state department of education. It’s called AL-MTSS. It’s a multi-tiered support services program. It’s going to align...
Sheriff: Escambia County High School student found with BB gun in backpack

ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County High School (Alabama) student was taken into custody Friday after deputies recovered a BB gun in a backpack. Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson says deputies searched the student's backpack after reports of a student with a gun. The school was placed on lockdown,...
Dozens visit AltaPointe hiring event in Mobile Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dozens of people visited AltaPointe on Thursday in Mobile for it's hiring event. A recruitment specialist said there's more than 200 positions open across Alabama, and with expansions coming to both EastPointe and BayPointe hospitals, the need for employees is even greater. Some jobs do...
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists

The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
Concerns grow as MCPSS battles low test scores

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The state's scores are improving, but there's still a lot of work to do... especially right here in Mobile County. A trend of low-test scores weighs heavily on Mobile County's 91 public schools. The board president says the numbers are not where they should be.
