Michigan jobless rate recedes in August
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate edging down by one-tenth of a percentage point between July and August to 4.1 percent. This according to data released on Wednesday, September 14 by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Statewide employment inched up by...
Gov. Whitmer proclaims September 16 POW/MIA Recognition Day
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is recognizing Friday, September 16th as POW/MIA Recognition Day to remember and honor the returned U.S. Prisoners of War and all Americans still captured, unaccounted for, or missing in action. In a statement, Governor Whitmer said,“There are tens of thousands of...
Sturgis woman convicted on St. Joseph County drug charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...
