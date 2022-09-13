SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is home to some great zoos, and one of them is in Erie county. Lagoon Deer Park is a petting zoo that was started more than a half-century ago, and it’s still going strong today. The home to hundreds of animals was first opened in 1956. Tradition and legacy are two prominent principles for the deer park as the fourth generation of the family is working there today.

ERIE COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO