13abc.com

Maumee's Kate Owen

A perfect night (if not a little warm) for all the festivities in and around town! Dan Smith has your forecast.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: Fall Fun Agenda

MAUMEE, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green

Danny Trejo, best-selling author and actor, is to visit Bowling Green for the Wood County District Public Library (WCDPL) Foundation Series Event. According to WCDPL, film and book lovers are invited to meet Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Rd.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

SEEN: 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival

The Detroit Jazz Festival is one of the most highly anticipated musical events of the year. Every year, some of the world’s most talented jazz musicians come together in Detroit to perform for thousands of fans. BLAC was on hand to capture the sights and sounds of the annual event back in-person for the first […] The post SEEN: 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Local Twirling Talents

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg high school senior, Ellie Garst, and sophomore, Mazie Zepeda, have devoted years to the difficult sport of baton twirling. Both began training as young children, and they both spend hours perfecting their skills. Over the summer, Zepeda and Garst traveled to the University of Notre...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Clyde family remembers and honors late daughter

CLYDE, Ohio — Childhood cancer impacts thousands of families every year, something the Brown family knows all too well. Alexa Brown passed away from a cancerous brain tumor she developed when she was just eight years old. Following her death, her family created a foundation in her honor to help raise money for childhood cancer research.
CLYDE, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
howafrica.com

‘I’m The First And Only Black Woman In The City And County’ – Detroit Entrepreneur Buys Little Caesars Franchise As A Birthday Gift To Herself

Detroit, MI, entrepreneur Ebony Cochran seems to be on a mission to create generational wealth. Recently, the credit consultant took to Instagram to share she had purchased the franchise Little Caesars as a birthday gift to herself. This was made possible as Cochran has found success through her companies including The Tax Place — which she eventually sold to H&R block — and Blackwood Credit Services.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Arts Commission to hold “Clearly Hidden!” scavenger hunt

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As part of the Momentum Festival, the Arts Commission is holding a glass art scavenger hunt called “Clearly Hidden!” this weekend. The event will take place on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at Promenade Park and Festival Park. The Arts Commission says guests are...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Erie Zoo continues its longstanding tradition of caring for hundreds of animals

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is home to some great zoos, and one of them is in Erie county. Lagoon Deer Park is a petting zoo that was started more than a half-century ago, and it’s still going strong today. The home to hundreds of animals was first opened in 1956. Tradition and legacy are two prominent principles for the deer park as the fourth generation of the family is working there today.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Local high school student explores her love of physics at UT

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is home to lot of impressive young people, and Dipakshi Pal is one of them. She has gone above and beyond to explore her love of physics. Dipakshi is a senior at Sylvania’s Northview High School. When she was a sophomore, she reached out to a professor at The University of Toledo to help her pursue her love of physics.
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Family, friends remember homicide victim Aaron Williams-Gaston with vigil

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just two days after the death of Aaron Williams-Gaston, loved ones remembered how he lived and the life he left behind through a candlelight vigil on Monday. Early Saturday, morning Toledo police found the 33-year-old shot inside his car in front of his home in west Toledo. The vigil was held just blocks away at Willys Park.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County poverty level above Ohio, national rates

Kelley's Island's school is one of the smallest in Ohio. Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is no longer in effect after Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins granted a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the law. Broadband expansion project announced in Seneca County. Updated: 5...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Fire Chief and Paramedic receive Service Medal Awards

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two members of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department are being honored with the Civilian Service Medals on Thursday. Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and Commander and Toledo Paramedic Ryan Hennessey will receive the honor from the OH-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team − OH-1 DMAT− for their dedication and support of COVID-19 pandemic missions. In addition, 15 other recipients who serve throughout the region will also be recognized.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Head of local BBB retires after 50 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As the helm of the local Better Business Bureau for decades, Dick Eppstein envisions his next chapter, as he’s just weeks away from retirement. He was born and raised in Toledo. “I walked to Fulton School, and then I walked to Scott High School. When we...
TOLEDO, OH

