ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
chickashatoday.com

Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital

 A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash.  According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

City of Duncan holding citywide tornado drill

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, September 26, the City of Duncan will be testing their tornado warning systems and they’re inviting the community and area businesses to also use this time to prepare and practice their own drills. The siren won’t sound at the normal time of noon,...
DUNCAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Comanche County, OK
Comanche County, OK
Crime & Safety
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Comanche, OK
kswo.com

Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse. Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to post updates, as...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was transported to the hospital after a wreck near NW 75th and Quanah Parker Trailway. It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon. According to our crew on scene, it appeared the SUV involved was traveling east and t-boned a white car which was turning across the roadway.
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#The Leak#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#The Oklahoma Highway#Letitia Baptist Church#Summit Utilities
newschannel6now.com

WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said members of their SWAT team discovered hundred of pills containing fentanyl during a search on Wednesday at the Stone Ridge Apartments. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper, 21-year-old Andrew Byrd was arrested during a traffic stop at a...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kswo.com

Altus residents continue to struggle with water

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Altus residents are seeing manganese in their water, for the third time in the last 6 weeks. These photos were sent by Altus residents, who said the mineral has made their water smell and turn brown or yellow. The US EPA recommends that the general...
ALTUS, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Plane crash takes lives of Wichita Falls business owners

UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, at 8:56 p.m. According to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jon Paxton, deputies responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. When deputies could not reach the area, an Arizona DPS helicopter was called and located the crash scene and confirmed the two fatalities around 1:30 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Public meetings being held to discuss future of Lawton parks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding meetings for the public to discuss the future of city parks. The public meetings will begin in late September and will be held at the Lawton City Hall auditorium. All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo County authorities are still searching for a man who they say shot another man in the face on Thursday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw. Investigators say Shaw was at his father’s house,...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Alleged Sam’s Club thief indicted on multiple charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman suspected of stealing seafood from Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls has been indicted on multiple charges. A Wichita County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Brianna Noel Andino, of Lawton, on charges of theft and exploitation of a child on Monday. Andino is suspected...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy