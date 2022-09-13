Read full article on original website
One dead after striking tree in Wichita Falls Crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on 9th Street. One person was killed after a silver Chrysler Pacifica struck a tree in the 2200 block of 9th Street around 3:44 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a reporter on the scene, the […]
Victim who fatally struck tree on 9th Street identified
#BREAKING Authorities have identified the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing into a tree on 9th Street on Friday afternoon.
Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital
A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
City of Duncan holding citywide tornado drill
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, September 26, the City of Duncan will be testing their tornado warning systems and they’re inviting the community and area businesses to also use this time to prepare and practice their own drills. The siren won’t sound at the normal time of noon,...
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle collision was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Both the vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. 287 when one of [..]
Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse. Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to post updates, as...
West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was transported to the hospital after a wreck near NW 75th and Quanah Parker Trailway. It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon. According to our crew on scene, it appeared the SUV involved was traveling east and t-boned a white car which was turning across the roadway.
Pin-in wreck sends one to hospital in Wichita Falls
A pin-in wreck sent one to the hospital Tuesday evening in Wichita Falls.
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
Olney fugitive captured in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fugitive with warrants for child sex assaults in Olney who escaped police there in August is arrested in Wichita Falls after a struggle with WFPD and DPS officers.
WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said members of their SWAT team discovered hundred of pills containing fentanyl during a search on Wednesday at the Stone Ridge Apartments. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper, 21-year-old Andrew Byrd was arrested during a traffic stop at a...
Services set for local couple who died in plane crash
Final arrangements have been made for a beloved Wichita Falls couple as the community continues to mourn their passing following a plane crash on Tuesday.
Altus residents continue to struggle with water
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Altus residents are seeing manganese in their water, for the third time in the last 6 weeks. These photos were sent by Altus residents, who said the mineral has made their water smell and turn brown or yellow. The US EPA recommends that the general...
Plane crash takes lives of Wichita Falls business owners
UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, at 8:56 p.m. According to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jon Paxton, deputies responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. When deputies could not reach the area, an Arizona DPS helicopter was called and located the crash scene and confirmed the two fatalities around 1:30 […]
Public meetings being held to discuss future of Lawton parks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding meetings for the public to discuss the future of city parks. The public meetings will begin in late September and will be held at the Lawton City Hall auditorium. All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will...
Electra ISD receives ‘all-clear’, normal activity restored
Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West said all Electra ISD campuses have been restored to normal activity.
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo County authorities are still searching for a man who they say shot another man in the face on Thursday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw. Investigators say Shaw was at his father’s house,...
Police officer pastor seeks suspects in church burglary
A local church was burglarized and damaged overnight by unknown suspects. The pastor, who just so happens to be a WFPD officer, is asking anyone with any information to call Crimestoppers.
Alleged Sam’s Club thief indicted on multiple charges
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman suspected of stealing seafood from Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls has been indicted on multiple charges. A Wichita County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Brianna Noel Andino, of Lawton, on charges of theft and exploitation of a child on Monday. Andino is suspected...
