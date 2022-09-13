ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Comments / 3

Inquiring Mindz Want 2 Kow
3d ago

it's about Time, Macon has been pitch black dark for over 40 years+ except the North Side of Macon, which is a haven for crime

Reply
3
Scott Sanders
3d ago

100.00 and 100 signatures. WHAT were y’all thinking??? YOU COUNCILORS FORGET. **** YOU ARE OUR EMPLOYEES!!!!If we need LIGHT, you BRING LIGHT.

Reply
2
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel

MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Judge approves temporary closure of M&M Grocery in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County has asked Superior Court to close M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue permanently. According to a release from Macon-Bibb County, Thursday, the county filed suit in Superior Court due to officials saying it’s a well-known center of frequent serious criminal activity, including violent offenses, homicides, and drug activity.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man killed in overnight car accident after hitting a tree

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a traffic collision on Zebulon Road. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road in Macon late Thursday night. Reports say the man was driving north in a MAZDA3 when he lost control. The car then went off the roadway hitting a tree.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies looking for 2 people who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

