Uvalde, TX

Changes coming to Uvalde police fitness requirements and dispatch center

UVALDE, TEXAS — A busy night in Uvalde City Council ended with changes in the fitness requirements for the Uvalde Police Department and the dispatch center. One item not voted on Tuesday night was the final height of standing headstones. At the previous City Council meeting the parents of...
New documentary 'Robb-ed' features survivors from Room 112 in Uvalde

UVALDE—Survivors of the Robb Elementary school shooting are speaking out. Six survivors from Room 112 sat down with director and filmmaker Charlie Minn, marking the first time some of the children have spoken to media. "They didn't speak from the lips, they spoke from the heart," Minn said. After...
Senator Cornyn meets with the parents of Uvalde Shooting victim

WASHINGTON - Texas Senator John Cornyn met in Washington with the parents of one of the young victims who was killed in the Uvalde school tragedy. Kimberly and Felix Rubio’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio was one of the nineteen children killed at Robb Elementary School. Lexi’s parents...
Uvalde launches Saferwatch app with built-in panic alert system

UVALDE, Texas - The City of Uvalde is launching the SaferWatch app to improve community safety in partnership with the Uvalde Police Department. SaferWatch, a mobile panic alert system, and crime prevention tool, will help to keep all residents safe and provide law enforcement with vital information during a critical incident.
