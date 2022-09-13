Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Changes coming to Uvalde police fitness requirements and dispatch center
UVALDE, TEXAS — A busy night in Uvalde City Council ended with changes in the fitness requirements for the Uvalde Police Department and the dispatch center. One item not voted on Tuesday night was the final height of standing headstones. At the previous City Council meeting the parents of...
Unannounced intruder audits begin at Texas schools in wake of Uvalde mass shooting
Unannounced school intruder audits began this week across Texas. It's the latest step in boosting school security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. The Texas School Safety Center says its team will conduct an intruder audit on at least 75% of all Texas schools by the end of the school year.
New documentary 'Robb-ed' features survivors from Room 112 in Uvalde
UVALDE—Survivors of the Robb Elementary school shooting are speaking out. Six survivors from Room 112 sat down with director and filmmaker Charlie Minn, marking the first time some of the children have spoken to media. "They didn't speak from the lips, they spoke from the heart," Minn said. After...
'It needs to stop': Mass shooting sparks a wave of political activism in Uvalde
UVALDE — On a hot Saturday morning in June, Javier Cazares drove to Austin with his wife and 17-year-old daughter to join hundreds of demonstrators at the state Capitol in demanding that lawmakers adopt stricter gun laws that could help prevent another mass shooting. Cazares, 43, said he wanted...
Senator Cornyn meets with the parents of Uvalde Shooting victim
WASHINGTON - Texas Senator John Cornyn met in Washington with the parents of one of the young victims who was killed in the Uvalde school tragedy. Kimberly and Felix Rubio’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio was one of the nineteen children killed at Robb Elementary School. Lexi’s parents...
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
Uvalde launches Saferwatch app with built-in panic alert system
UVALDE, Texas - The City of Uvalde is launching the SaferWatch app to improve community safety in partnership with the Uvalde Police Department. SaferWatch, a mobile panic alert system, and crime prevention tool, will help to keep all residents safe and provide law enforcement with vital information during a critical incident.
