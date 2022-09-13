Read full article on original website
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Pledges to Return Human Remains of Enslaved People to Descendents
Harvard University agreed on Thursday to return the human remains of 19 individuals who were likely enslaved to their descendants, accepting more than a dozen recommendations from a committee tasked with examining how the school should treat the human remains in its museum collections. The pledge comes three months after...
Harvard Crimson
Charles Sumner and His Family Deserve A Harvard House
Prince Williams ’25 is a History Concentrator in Adams House. Every first-year student at Harvard swipes their ID at Annenberg dining hall and walks past a portrait of Charles Sumner. After graduating from Harvard College, Sumner spent 22 years as a public servant representing Massachusetts in the Senate. Throughout his time in Congress, he was famous for his fierce support for the abolition of slavery and unpopular belief in equality for all people. For his accomplishments, Sumner deserves to have a Harvard House in his name.
Harvard Crimson
Embattled Former Gov Preceptor David Kane Teaching at Simmons
David Kane, previously a preceptor at Harvard whose contract was not renewed after students alleged that he authored racist blog posts, was recently hired by Simmons University. By Julian J. Giordano. In fall 2020, Harvard was mired in controversy after students in Government 50: “Data” discovered racist blog posts, which...
Harvard Crimson
Khurana Maintains Importance of College’s House System Amid Leverett Deans’ Early Departure
Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana declined to comment on the early exit of Leverett House’s former faculty deans but affirmed the importance of Harvard’s house system in a Monday interview. A staple of Harvard’s undergraduate experience is its residential system, which places each undergraduate into one of...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Graduate Student Union Alleges Comaroff’s Return to Teaching Violates Contract
Members of Harvard's graduate student union walked out of class last week to rally for stronger protections against harassment and discrimination at the University. By Cory K. Gorczycki. Harvard’s graduate student union filed a grievance against the University last month, claiming Harvard failed to ensure “a safe and healthy work...
Harvard Crimson
A Moment of Eternity
Ben T. Elwy ’23 lives in Quincy House. Their column, “The Smiles We Choose,” appears on alternating Thursdays. For as long as humans have had a conception of time, there have been people who wanted time to stop. Sometimes it’s a happy wish: the desire to freeze...
Harvard Crimson
First Things First: In Season Opener, RV/RV Harvard Will Welcome Merrimack on Friday Night
Senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly lines up for a route in a 38-13 victory over Holy Cross on Oct. 2, 2021 in Worcester, Mass. Wimberly is among the returning stars of a Crimson team that will open play on Friday against Merrimack. By Owen A. Berger. Harvard students understand the...
Harvard Crimson
One Game Away: Off to a 1-0 Start, Harvard Rugby 15s Have Championship Aspirations in 2022
Then-senior Sofie Fella runs with the ball in the Ivy 7s Championship Game against Dartmouth on April 23, a 24-17 victory for the Crimson in which Fella scored two tries. By Owen A. Berger. The women’s Rugby 15s team was back in action this past weekend, kicking off its 2022...
Harvard Crimson
Under New Manager, Cambridge City Council Once Again Sets Sights on Housing
The Housing Committee of the Cambridge City Council discussed multifamily housing at a meeting Tuesday. By Julian J. Giordano. As Cambridge’s new city manager Yi-An Huang ’05 assumes leadership over city government and the City Council resumes regular meetings after the summer, councilors have set their sights once again on a contentious issue: multifamily housing.
