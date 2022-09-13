ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Harvard Crimson

Harvard Pledges to Return Human Remains of Enslaved People to Descendents

Harvard University agreed on Thursday to return the human remains of 19 individuals who were likely enslaved to their descendants, accepting more than a dozen recommendations from a committee tasked with examining how the school should treat the human remains in its museum collections. The pledge comes three months after...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Charles Sumner and His Family Deserve A Harvard House

Prince Williams ’25 is a History Concentrator in Adams House. Every first-year student at Harvard swipes their ID at Annenberg dining hall and walks past a portrait of Charles Sumner. After graduating from Harvard College, Sumner spent 22 years as a public servant representing Massachusetts in the Senate. Throughout his time in Congress, he was famous for his fierce support for the abolition of slavery and unpopular belief in equality for all people. For his accomplishments, Sumner deserves to have a Harvard House in his name.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Embattled Former Gov Preceptor David Kane Teaching at Simmons

David Kane, previously a preceptor at Harvard whose contract was not renewed after students alleged that he authored racist blog posts, was recently hired by Simmons University. By Julian J. Giordano. In fall 2020, Harvard was mired in controversy after students in Government 50: “Data” discovered racist blog posts, which...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Under New Manager, Cambridge City Council Once Again Sets Sights on Housing

The Housing Committee of the Cambridge City Council discussed multifamily housing at a meeting Tuesday. By Julian J. Giordano. As Cambridge’s new city manager Yi-An Huang ’05 assumes leadership over city government and the City Council resumes regular meetings after the summer, councilors have set their sights once again on a contentious issue: multifamily housing.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

