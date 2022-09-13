Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka native Roger Ortega celebrates journey in latest music
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Ortega’s latest song, “Back to Kansas,” chronicles his return to Topeka. S.J. Hazim with Creative Pathways & Means assisted the video production. The pair appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the inspiration for the music and the changing landscape...
WIBW
Kings of Swing to present free concert Sunday afternoon at west Topeka cemetery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 13th consecutive year, a big band concert will take place Sunday afternoon at a west Topeka cemetery. The Kings of Swing, a 14-piece group specializing in the big-band sounds of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, will present its “Concert in the Park” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.
WIBW
Ready, set, go! The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer are Saturday at Lake Shawnee
WIBW
Topeka Zoo Lights is seeing a success
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo officials are overwhelmed with excitement to see the success in ticket sales just a few days after going on sale. The Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights, presented by Evergy, returns in November for its third annual event. This year, tickets went on sale earlier than past dates due to high demand.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available Saturday morning at a downtown Topeka church. A Harvesters food distribution will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Food will be available at 9:00 a.m. as long as the supply...
WIBW
North Topeka church invites community to annual hoe-down
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Community Hoe-Down. The event is coming up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kanas Ave. The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games,...
WIBW
Manhattan hosts their last Third Thursday of the season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan hosted its last third Thursday of the season as they closed the streets for live bands, artists, and an air guitar contest. Manhattan hosts these every third Thursday of the month from May to September. This was the first time that they closed the...
WIBW
Casio pays a visit to promote adoption special at Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Casio is an eight-year-old terrier mix who came to Helping Hands Humane Society is a stray. Casio is among the many dogs and cats who continue to fill the shelter. Casio and Emi Griess of HHHS visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss a continued $25 adoption special, and how shelter staff work to ensure the right matches between animals and families.
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
Kansas State Collegian
Manhattan’s newest concert venue — just the beginning?
It’s a crisp Saturday in autumn. The football game just concluded, and the Kansas State Wildcats are excited to take on the night. The options include an Aggieville outing, bars downtown and perhaps a house party. K-State student Kaitlyn Woicke, senior in marketing, said the variety seems to be lacking.
WIBW
Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic
WIBW
Local musician shares the love with latest project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people recognize Lamont Jackson as one of our area’s original singing law enforcement officers. Music has long been a part of Lamont’s life, and it’s a side gig that’s now gone pro. His second single, “Gonna Get Married,” was recently released...
WIBW
Topeka Zoo seeing surge in ticket sales ahead of Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights went on sale September 14th and Zoo officials say hundreds of tickets have already been purchased. Though the event is still over two months away, the Zoo said over 260 tickets have been sold and nine private igloos have been rented. Zoo officials credit the early success of ticket sales to excitement from the community surrounding the ever-changing light displays.
WIBW
Country music legend Josh Turner to perform in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Josh Turner will grace K-State’s McCain Auditorium stage for the annual McCain Performance Series. Kansas State University says the 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series will present multiplatinum-selling country artists Josh Turner at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 in McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Cir.
Wahlburgers open its first Topeka location
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store. Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and […]
WIBW
Go Topeka offers a sneak peak of new Innovation Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Wolfe’s Camera Shop building, located at 634 S Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka, is being converted into a space for innovators and entrepreneurs. Go Topeka held an open house on Thursday, September 15, where they gave a tour of the three-story, 65,000 square...
WIBW
K-State Library featured in prestigious magazine for unique, impressive designs
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s Hale Library has been featured in a national publication for its unique and impressive designs. Kansas State University says its own Hale Library has been featured in the American Libraries Magazine for the 2022 Library Design Showcase. It said the showcase is a yearly celebration of the most impressive, new and renovated libraries that address user needs in inventive and interesting ways.
WIBW
Valeo shines spotlight on mental health of seniors
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mental health is important for everyone -- no matter what your age. That’s why Valeo Behavioral Health is reaching out to senior citizens in the Topeka area. They’re offering free mental health screenings at several area senior citizen centers. Kathy Votaw with LULAC Senior...
WIBW
Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has indicted Stryder Dane Keo, 34, for murder in a July 2022 shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office -- District of Kansas says Keo was charged with one count of murder in the second degree on Friday. The...
WIBW
Manhattan high schoolers named 2023 National Merit Scholar semifinalists
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four students from Manhattan High School have been named as semifinalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that four Manhattan High School students were named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
