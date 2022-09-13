Canadian Family Travels Before Children Succumb to Rare Genetic Condition Retinitis Pigmentosa, Eventually Blindness

Read full article on original website
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Minnesota Man, 33, Went To Doctor For A Hernia And Learned He Actually Had Cancer: How He Made History, Surviving The First Ever Multi-Organ Transplant for Extremely Rare Cancer
Andrew Voge, 33, was initially told he had a hernia in 2019. Two years later, he was having a history-making multi-organ transplant for an extremely rare cancer. And he survived. The rare cancer, called pseudomyxoma peritonei, known as PMP, develops and spreads through the digestive organs. Andrew was told that...
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
I’m a doctor and these 6 historical diseases are on the rise and what to look for – from Scarlet fever to tuberculosis
MANY believed them to be no match for modern medicine, but cases of historic diseases such as Scarlet fever and tuberculosis are now rocketing. The number of people having to be treated in hospital with malnutrition, scurvy and diphtheria has risen by 23 per cent in one NHS area to a five-year high.
Woman says miracle drug cured eczema that left her bed bound for decades
A woman has praised a 'miracle drug' for curing the eczema that left her bedbound for decades. Antonia Wilson, 28, had eczema since she was a baby, but her life transformed when she was given a new drug. Sold under the brand name Dupixent, the treatment was approved five months...
My brother has two months to live after doctors gave him paracetamol for back pain by mistake
MANY people have aches and pains. But when Darren Mulqueen woke up in agony 18-months-ago, he decided a trip to the GP was necessary. The 34-year-old from London was told by the doctor that the pain was muscular, and was sent away - being told to take some paracetamol. He...
Worrying symptom that led a healthy 20-year-old security guard to discover a rare, golf ball-sized tumour behind his right eye
A 20-year-old who went to the optometrist after suffering headaches is in the fight of his life after a 'golf-sized tumour' was discovered behind his right eye. Security guard Kayden Waddell thought he was just having migraines last June when a Townsville optometrist told him his eye had suffered bad nerve damage - and sent him straight to a doctor.
Schoolgirl, eight, who lost an eye to cancer aged two reveals she's upgraded her blue prosthetic lens to a sparkly pink one - and her friends say she looks 'like a superhero'
A schoolgirl says she can't wait to show off her new sparkly, pink prosthetic eye when term starts next week - after she lost her own eye to cancer as a toddler. Daisy Passfield, eight, from Hertfordshire was diagnosed with a grade D tumour in her retina when she was just 14 months old.
Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'
Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
Student who blamed ‘too much partying’ for her vomiting and diarrhoea given unexpected diagnosis
A university student who put her vomiting and diarrhoea down to boy troubles and excessive partying only discovered she had Crohn’s disease after her bowel nearly perforated.As she prepared to begin her second year at the University of Birmingham, Lucy Aitkins, 20, from Sutton, Surrey, realised she was losing weight rapidly – shedding 10kg in six months without trying – but put that down to losing some lockdown weight.And when Lucy, an English and Drama student, started vomiting regularly after the new term began in October 2021, she thought she was clubbing too hard and drinking too much alcohol on...
‘I Felt Like My Legs Were Cemented to the Floor:’ Bodybuilder Teen Left Paralyzed from the Waist Down Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Just A Slipped Disc’ But It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Teenage powerlifter Brandon Hackett, now 20, is thankfully walking again after a terrifying Ewing sarcoma last year that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors initially mistook the rare tumor, which forms in the bones or soft tissue, for sciatica due to a slipped disc. Ewing sarcoma is a...
Women Rush To Schedule Pap Smears After Star TV Reporter, 37, Announces Cervical Cancer Diagnosis
Sky Sports TV reporter Jo Wilson, 37, was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer earlier this summer. The mom-of-one has since inspired women to schedule pap smears and spread gynecological cancer awareness. Cervical cancer is usually detected through a routine Pap smear. During this test, your doctor will collect a...
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
Woman diagnosed with aggressive brain tumour reveals the four symptoms everyone should know
A former pub manager who was diagnosed with a meningioma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, has spoken out about her condition and outined the symptoms that first alerted her to it.Hope Louise, 47, who worked for JD Wetherspoon for 22 years, first became aware she was ill in June 2012 when she began suffering from double vision, tiredness, headaches and pain in her eyes.A month later, she underwent a 12-hour surgery to have the tumour removed and has been having regular check-ups ever since.She remains stable but continues to suffer with double vision as a result of the nerves...
Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
Daughter of Paddington creator leads calls for sea of cuddly toys left in Green Park for the Queen to be sent to children's charities... as Royal Parks chief confirms wardens won't stop mourners from leaving them in tribute
Calls are growing for Paddington bear teddies and other similar toys left in memory of the Queen to be donated to children's hospitals after Monday's funeral. So many have been left outside the royal residences and a special floral tribute area in Green Park that organisers this morning asked for no more to be brought and for people to stick to unwrapped flowers instead.
CDC warns rare condition in kids could be on the rise this fall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on Friday that common respiratory viruses circulating this fall could lead to a rise in a rare, but serious condition that usually affects children called acute flaccid myelitis, AFM. This condition causes weakness that starts in the arms or legs and can lead to permanent paralysis or become life-threatening in severe cases.
‘Breathless’ Teacher, 59, Was Given Antibiotics For Her Chest Pain and Cough And Sent Home: It Turned Out To Be An Aggressive Cancer
A former teacher Jacqueline Bodman, 59, went to her doctor after experiencing a cough and chest discomfort. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent home. Due to worsening symptoms, Jacqueline then went to the emergency room on April 18. Then she finally received her tragic diagnosis: it was mesothelioma, one of the most rapidly-progressing types of cancers, caused by asbestos exposure.
