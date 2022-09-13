ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Minnesota

Vikings at Eagles preview: O'Connell can become third coach in Vikings history to start 2-0

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 1-0. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites.Justin Jefferson, the third-year wide receiver who recorded a league-high 184 receiving yards in week one - along with two touchdowns - is over .500 for his first time as a Viking, thanks to a 23-7 victory over Green Bay. Kevin O'Connell is looking to become the third head coach in franchise history to start their Vikings career 2-0. "For me, I just felt prepared," he said. "I felt the trust level with the guys...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Packers DC addresses Jaire Alexander’s Justin Jefferson complaint

Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers defense had a rough start to the season. Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings defeated them 23-7. During the Packers’ loss, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put on a career-best performance. The third-year wide receiver recorded nine receptions for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns. At the moment, he is currently the league leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Twyman

Comments / 0

Community Policy