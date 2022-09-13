Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
Super Bowl champion coach jabs Aaron Rodgers for bad attitude after loss to Vikings: 'It drives me crazy'
Aaron Rodgers has a questionable receiving corps after the loss of Davante Adams, so he could have his work cut out for him this season. But he didn't exactly give his struggling teammates a vote of confidence during or after their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Christian Watson...
5 things to know going into Vikings vs Eagles on Monday Night Football
The Minnesota Vikings face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. With both teams at 1-0 and coming off of a big win against an NFC North opponent. Going into the game, there are a lot of interesting storylines and things to know. Here are the five most important ones heading into Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings at Eagles preview: O'Connell can become third coach in Vikings history to start 2-0
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 1-0. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites.Justin Jefferson, the third-year wide receiver who recorded a league-high 184 receiving yards in week one - along with two touchdowns - is over .500 for his first time as a Viking, thanks to a 23-7 victory over Green Bay. Kevin O'Connell is looking to become the third head coach in franchise history to start their Vikings career 2-0. "For me, I just felt prepared," he said. "I felt the trust level with the guys...
Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings
The Super Bowl champion head coach, and long time enemy of Vikings fans, wasn't happy with Rodgers' attitude during Sunday's loss
Packers DC addresses Jaire Alexander’s Justin Jefferson complaint
Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers defense had a rough start to the season. Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings defeated them 23-7. During the Packers’ loss, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put on a career-best performance. The third-year wide receiver recorded nine receptions for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns. At the moment, he is currently the league leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Florida vs. USF: Need to knowUSF: Watch how the Bulls run the ball on the Gators' front line this ...
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on September 16
On September 16 at 7:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports North. TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports North. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports...
