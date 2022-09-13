MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 1-0. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites.Justin Jefferson, the third-year wide receiver who recorded a league-high 184 receiving yards in week one - along with two touchdowns - is over .500 for his first time as a Viking, thanks to a 23-7 victory over Green Bay. Kevin O'Connell is looking to become the third head coach in franchise history to start their Vikings career 2-0. "For me, I just felt prepared," he said. "I felt the trust level with the guys...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO