San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Beyond the Game: Burbank & O'Connor
SAN ANTONIO - Middle and high-school athletes are doing great things for our community. San Antonio Sports and Valero are shining a light on teams who model key values through their actions. This week we salute two schools whose community projects demonstrate Beyond the Game values. In late August, members...
Trojans open season with win over Sinton
The old saying in golf that there are no pictures on the scorecard lent itself perfectly to describe Beeville’s season-opening victory over Sinton. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but, at the end of the night, Beeville finished the game with more points and moved to 1-0 on the year.
High School Football Scores and Highlights!
SAN ANTONIO - Key matchups in our 4th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
Valley Natives Lead TAMUK Football to 2-0 Start
KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas A&M-Kingsville football team opened it’s season with a pair of wins for the first time since 2016. The Javelinas opened their season with a 60-0 win against North American University. They won their second game 35-14 against Sul Ross State. The team is led by a pair of Rio […]
Scholar Athletes: Brennan's Kaitlin Graeber & Taft's Tremaine Smith
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we feature area student athletes doing amazing things both on the field and in the classroom. Meet Kaitlin Graeber. She's a 3-year varsity soccer player at Brennan High School. All-district on the field, 4.1 GPS in the classroom. She's living a dream come true since...
Brennan takes on another Top 10 team for TNL
The Brennan Bears, the #2 team in our TNL Top 10 Poll has had a very tough schedule to this point in the season, and although they've answered the bell quite well to this point, another challenge awaits. Here's more.
San Antonio Sports tops $1 billion in economic impact through hosting live events
SAN ANTONIO – The sports commission, San Antonio Sports, has surpassed $1 billion in economic impact generated by hosting live events. Over the last 38 years, San Antonio Sports has provided a positive impact on the community and has put the Alamo City on the map. Since 1984, the nonprofit sports commission has hosted 130 premier events, including the men’s and women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four, U.S. Swimming Championships, NCAA D1 Women’s Volleyball Championships, national soccer games, and the Rock n’ Roll Marathon.
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
Chasing a century, San Diego football head coach Bo Ochoa carries 99 wins
The Vaqueros are one win away from helping football head coach Bo Ochoa reach 100 career wins. They host Odem on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
The Alamo kicks off Hispanic Heritage month with 'Tejanos at the Alamo'
SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tomorrow; with a program, they're calling "Tejanos at the Alamo." It's a gathering honoring the Alamo defenders, as well as non-combatants who played important roles in making Texas history. It's free, and it's family-friendly with live performances, plus free food...
San Antonio car clubs talk street racing stigmas this Mexican Independence Day
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a tradition, every September 16, car clubs from around the city gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, cruising the streets as a way to pay homage to their heritage. But the meet-ups have been mistaken as takeovers, that's when people decide to race in the...
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties
SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find
SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
'Not a non-stop yet': Corpus Christi airport now has direct, but not non-stop, flights to Denver
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning on visiting the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, you'll be able to do so with a direct flight out of Corpus Christi International Airport. Direct flights to Denver are available now, but only for a limited time. But they won't actually be "non-stop."...
