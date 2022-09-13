ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Beyond the Game: Burbank & O'Connor

SAN ANTONIO - Middle and high-school athletes are doing great things for our community. San Antonio Sports and Valero are shining a light on teams who model key values through their actions. This week we salute two schools whose community projects demonstrate Beyond the Game values. In late August, members...
Trojans open season with win over Sinton

The old saying in golf that there are no pictures on the scorecard lent itself perfectly to describe Beeville’s season-opening victory over Sinton. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but, at the end of the night, Beeville finished the game with more points and moved to 1-0 on the year.
Valley Natives Lead TAMUK Football to 2-0 Start

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas A&M-Kingsville football team opened it’s season with a pair of wins for the first time since 2016. The Javelinas opened their season with a 60-0 win against North American University. They won their second game 35-14 against Sul Ross State. The team is led by a pair of Rio […]
Scholar Athletes: Brennan's Kaitlin Graeber & Taft's Tremaine Smith

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we feature area student athletes doing amazing things both on the field and in the classroom. Meet Kaitlin Graeber. She's a 3-year varsity soccer player at Brennan High School. All-district on the field, 4.1 GPS in the classroom. She's living a dream come true since...
Brennan takes on another Top 10 team for TNL

The Brennan Bears, the #2 team in our TNL Top 10 Poll has had a very tough schedule to this point in the season, and although they've answered the bell quite well to this point, another challenge awaits. Here's more.
San Antonio Sports tops $1 billion in economic impact through hosting live events

SAN ANTONIO – The sports commission, San Antonio Sports, has surpassed $1 billion in economic impact generated by hosting live events. Over the last 38 years, San Antonio Sports has provided a positive impact on the community and has put the Alamo City on the map. Since 1984, the nonprofit sports commission has hosted 130 premier events, including the men’s and women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four, U.S. Swimming Championships, NCAA D1 Women’s Volleyball Championships, national soccer games, and the Rock n’ Roll Marathon.
The Alamo kicks off Hispanic Heritage month with 'Tejanos at the Alamo'

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tomorrow; with a program, they're calling "Tejanos at the Alamo." It's a gathering honoring the Alamo defenders, as well as non-combatants who played important roles in making Texas history. It's free, and it's family-friendly with live performances, plus free food...
San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties

SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find

SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

