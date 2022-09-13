Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Honolululu receives $850k more in CARES Act funds for homeless programs
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD recently received over $850k of re-allocated Emergency CARES Act funds, allowing six Honolulu programs to extend their services by nine months. These funds will go to programs such as PACT's emergency shelter, new showers, and restroom hygiene...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Shidler gifts $1M to UH law school for legal education in innovative business
The University of Hawaiʻi law school has received $1 million from Jay Shidler, also a UH alum, to incorporate innovative business education. UH Mānoa renamed its business school to the Shidler College of Business in 2006 after the commercial real estate businessman and philanthropist gave his first gift of $25 million to the university.
hawaiipublicradio.org
University of Hawaiʻi shares how it will invest a record $165M in donations
The University of Hawaiʻi Foundation just announced a record $165 million in donations over the last year — at a time when Hawaiʻi has struggled through an economic and health crisis. The generosity of those in our community stands to make an impactful change as we steer full speed ahead. The Conversation talked to UH Foundation head Tim Dolan about the good this money can do.
KITV.com
UH alum donates $1 million towards 'Dean's Innovation Fund' for William S. Richardson School of Law
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii alumnus Jay H. Shidler donated $1 million to start the school's first Innovation Fund for the William S. Richardson School of Law. “Lawyers, businesspeople, philanthropists, advocates and community are all looking at challenging moments and opportunities presently,” said Nelson. “When we consider things we never thought about 10, 20 years ago – nonfungible tokens, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, big data, privacy, cyber security, health care, constitutional discord, you name it – we weren’t talking about that in law school and we’re still trying to figure out the legal role and impact. Whenever there are vanguard-type questions, lawyers ought to be involved in the problem-solving. While we don’t think of law schools as hubs or labs for innovation, lawyers have to be creative, increasingly entrepreneurial, and innovative to meet the challenges of the future.”
hawaiipublicradio.org
Community leaders honored for leadership in Japanese American WWII reparation efforts in Hawaiʻi
Bill Kaneko was in his late 20s when the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 was passed. It provided compensation for the Japanese who were unlawfully evacuated and incarcerated during World War II. Kaneko was president of the Japanese American Citizens League’s Honolulu chapter. The young team — all in their...
KITV.com
Free help available ahead of Medicare enrollment period
HONOLULU – Medicare is the federal health care insurance program mainly for people 65 or older. The open enrollment period starts on October 15 and ends on December 7. During the enrollment period, people can join, switch, or drop a Medicare plan for coverage that starts in January 2023.
Volunteers wanted for project on remote island
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is partnering with Kure Atoll Conservancy to look for volunteers for habitat restoration in the Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary.
Pearl City pool closure to last through 2022
The switch gear, electrical bonding and exhaust fan are just some of the issues at the Pearl City District Park pool.
hawaiinewsnow.com
From Lanai to Harvard and back again: How one woman found her calling at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shelly Preza is truly a product of her environment. Preza grew up on Lanai but started boarding at the Kamehameha Schools when she was 12. The distance would grow in college as she took a big leap to the East Coast to attend and graduate from Harvard University.
KITV.com
Monster home in Kalihi, with 23 bedrooms and bathrooms, leaves community frustrated
It's a house critics sounded off against as it was being built several years ago. KITV-4's 'A'ali'i Dukelow shows us the controversial property.
the university of hawai'i system
Affordable hair, nail, facial services at Honolulu CC
Manicures for $11, pedicures for $17.50 and shampoo and haircuts for $9.50 are available at Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon. The public is invited to book appointments for an array of services, including hair, mani/pedi and facials. Working under the supervision of experienced Honolulu CC instructors, cosmetology students apply their skill and talent to provide high-quality services at affordable prices; all conveniently housed on the first floor of Honolulu CC’s Building 27 at 874 Dillingham Boulevard in Honolulu.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu DPP resignations are concerning for construction industry, City Council chair
Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting enforces zoning laws and oversees planning on Oʻahu. However, changes to the permitting process at DPP have led to further delays and a backlog of commercial and residential projects. "Recent experience, certainly it has been a challenge," said Katie MacNeil, principal architect at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The city says there’s no need to bring your own TP to parks anymore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news. The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal. A summer shortage prompted the city to ask park users to bring their own TP to public park bathrooms. Supply chain issues caused the shortage and increased summer bathroom usage...
West Oahu residents seek answers about crime from police, prosecutors
From property crime to illegal gambling, Thursday evening at Kapolei Hale, the Honolulu Police Chief, Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola and officials from the Honolulu Prosecutor's office addressed west Oahu resident's concerns about crime in the area.
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waianae food distribution aims to help kupuna amid rising costs
Courtroom backlog: Prosecutors say over 100 Oahu cases affected by High Court ruling. A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their charges are no longer valid. ‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne. Updated:...
Hawaii Magazine
Small Vacation Rental in Waikīkī Gets a Breathtaking Makeover
Studio Shaolin is an interior design firm based in Honolulu. Owner and principal designer Shaolin Low and her team are proud of completing projects across the state. “We specialize in new build, renovation and interior furnishings,” she says. “Our clients come to us when they want a partner...
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Toilet paper shortage causes major clogging at public parks
It’s the end of a roll for Oʻahu parks’ toilet paper shortage. The hygiene product company Veritiv secured a more steady supply of toilet paper for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. The toilet paper deficiency was caused by inflation and reduced materials resulting in supply...
KITV.com
Parents raise concern over campus safety following recent instances at Hawaii schools
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There have been two separate "stranger danger" incidents at different schools across the state over the last few weeks. Suspects involved in each incident, one at Jarrett Middle School and one at Honaunau Elementary, have been arrested. But concerns remain. The Department of Education is pointing KITV4...
