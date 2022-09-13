ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Honolululu receives $850k more in CARES Act funds for homeless programs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD recently received over $850k of re-allocated Emergency CARES Act funds, allowing six Honolulu programs to extend their services by nine months. These funds will go to programs such as PACT's emergency shelter, new showers, and restroom hygiene...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Shidler gifts $1M to UH law school for legal education in innovative business

The University of Hawaiʻi law school has received $1 million from Jay Shidler, also a UH alum, to incorporate innovative business education. UH Mānoa renamed its business school to the Shidler College of Business in 2006 after the commercial real estate businessman and philanthropist gave his first gift of $25 million to the university.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

University of Hawaiʻi shares how it will invest a record $165M in donations

The University of Hawaiʻi Foundation just announced a record $165 million in donations over the last year — at a time when Hawaiʻi has struggled through an economic and health crisis. The generosity of those in our community stands to make an impactful change as we steer full speed ahead. The Conversation talked to UH Foundation head Tim Dolan about the good this money can do.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

UH alum donates $1 million towards 'Dean's Innovation Fund' for William S. Richardson School of Law

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii alumnus Jay H. Shidler donated $1 million to start the school's first Innovation Fund for the William S. Richardson School of Law. “Lawyers, businesspeople, philanthropists, advocates and community are all looking at challenging moments and opportunities presently,” said Nelson. “When we consider things we never thought about 10, 20 years ago – nonfungible tokens, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, big data, privacy, cyber security, health care, constitutional discord, you name it – we weren’t talking about that in law school and we’re still trying to figure out the legal role and impact. Whenever there are vanguard-type questions, lawyers ought to be involved in the problem-solving. While we don’t think of law schools as hubs or labs for innovation, lawyers have to be creative, increasingly entrepreneurial, and innovative to meet the challenges of the future.”
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

Free help available ahead of Medicare enrollment period

HONOLULU – Medicare is the federal health care insurance program mainly for people 65 or older. The open enrollment period starts on October 15 and ends on December 7. During the enrollment period, people can join, switch, or drop a Medicare plan for coverage that starts in January 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
#Affordable Housing#Transitional Housing#Nonprofits#Linus Realestate#The Honolulu City Council#Hale Kipa Inc
the university of hawai'i system

Affordable hair, nail, facial services at Honolulu CC

Manicures for $11, pedicures for $17.50 and shampoo and haircuts for $9.50 are available at Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon. The public is invited to book appointments for an array of services, including hair, mani/pedi and facials. Working under the supervision of experienced Honolulu CC instructors, cosmetology students apply their skill and talent to provide high-quality services at affordable prices; all conveniently housed on the first floor of Honolulu CC’s Building 27 at 874 Dillingham Boulevard in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The city says there’s no need to bring your own TP to parks anymore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news. The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal. A summer shortage prompted the city to ask park users to bring their own TP to public park bathrooms. Supply chain issues caused the shortage and increased summer bathroom usage...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waianae food distribution aims to help kupuna amid rising costs

Courtroom backlog: Prosecutors say over 100 Oahu cases affected by High Court ruling. A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their charges are no longer valid. ‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne. Updated:...
WAIANAE, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Small Vacation Rental in Waikīkī Gets a Breathtaking Makeover

Studio Shaolin is an interior design firm based in Honolulu. Owner and principal designer Shaolin Low and her team are proud of completing projects across the state. “We specialize in new build, renovation and interior furnishings,” she says. “Our clients come to us when they want a partner...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Toilet paper shortage causes major clogging at public parks

It’s the end of a roll for Oʻahu parks’ toilet paper shortage. The hygiene product company Veritiv secured a more steady supply of toilet paper for the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. The toilet paper deficiency was caused by inflation and reduced materials resulting in supply...
HONOLULU, HI

