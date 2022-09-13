Read full article on original website
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
news9.com
Ninja Nation Sets Up Obstacle Course At State Fair
The Oklahoma State Fair is offering a new exhibit that travels all over the country. Ninja Nation has made its way to the fairgrounds to offer fairgoers an obstacle course. The course is divided into a more difficult side and an easier side. News 9's Chris Yu spoke to one...
oklahomawatch.org
Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent
The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
KFOR
California Gov. displaying billboards in 7 Anti-Abortion states, Oklahoma included
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching billboards in seven states displaying how women can receive abortion care in California and that includes Oklahoma. According to a press release, Gov. Newsom launched those billboards in seven anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas,...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers ranked fourth-worst in country for road rage, survey finds
A recent survey found that Oklahoma drivers are among the worst when it comes to road rage. Forbes Advisor found that Oklahoma drivers are the fourth worst in terms of road rage in the country. Utah, Missouri and Colorado are ranked worse, and New Mexico is fifth. The survey found...
news9.com
One-On-One With First Female Director Of Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation
The new director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is making history in her new role: Aungela Spurlock is the first woman to hold the job in the agency’s 98-year history. News On 6 went to OSBI headquarters in Oklahoma City for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Spurlock.
kosu.org
Where should Oklahoma put its nuclear waste?
More than 2,000 feet underground in Carlsbad, New Mexico, sits the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP). Past numerous airlocks, through dimly lit shafts and around piles of shimmering salt crystals, the WIPP permanently houses transuranic waste from around the country. Transuranic waste includes contaminated objects like clothing, tools and equipment from other nuclear facilities.
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
Oklahoma’s electric vehicle plan approved by Biden Administration
More electric vehicle charging stations will soon be coming to the Sooner State.
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
Go Fund Me created to support family of Oklahoma toddler found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
KOCO
Challenges made against state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m....
KHBS
Oklahoma looks into giving more money to people who are wrongfully convicted, incarcerated
Should Oklahoma give more money to people who are wrongfully convicted and incarcerated?. An Oklahoma state representative said yes, that the state needs to make up for the time too many Oklahomans lost while wrongly imprisoned. "I think it’s important to understand and remember someone who is incarcerated is out...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
Oklahoma death row inmate files clemency petition weeks before scheduled execution
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate awaiting his execution on Oklahoma’s death row is asking for clemency. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency Friday morning. They previously petitioned for a competency trial for Cole, but a Pittsburg County judge has not yet made a decision.
Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers
It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
KOCO
More than half of Oklahomans live in what researchers call 'child care desert'
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than half of all Oklahomans live in what researchers call a “child care desert.”. This means the families don’t have the number of options they need. Now, the state’s trying to do something about it. The Department of Human Services said Oklahoma’s...
KFOR
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer upper level ridge is getting stronger and right on top of Oklahoma all the way through most of next week. Expect high temps well into the 90s and maybe near record highs. Eventually a...
