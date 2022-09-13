ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Ninja Nation Sets Up Obstacle Course At State Fair

The Oklahoma State Fair is offering a new exhibit that travels all over the country. Ninja Nation has made its way to the fairgrounds to offer fairgoers an obstacle course. The course is divided into a more difficult side and an easier side. News 9's Chris Yu spoke to one...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent

The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
kosu.org

Where should Oklahoma put its nuclear waste?

More than 2,000 feet underground in Carlsbad, New Mexico, sits the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP). Past numerous airlocks, through dimly lit shafts and around piles of shimmering salt crystals, the WIPP permanently houses transuranic waste from around the country. Transuranic waste includes contaminated objects like clothing, tools and equipment from other nuclear facilities.
CARLSBAD, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubik#Army#The Texas A M
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications

A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers

It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer upper level ridge is getting stronger and right on top of Oklahoma all the way through most of next week. Expect high temps well into the 90s and maybe near record highs. Eventually a...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy