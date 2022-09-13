ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri auditor candidates spar over independence from partisan influence

Candidates for Missouri Auditor, from left, Democrat Alan Green, Republican Scott Fitzpatrick and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr., debate before publishers and editors Friday at the Missouri Press Association convention at the Lake of the Ozarks (Jason Hancock/Missouri Independent). The Republican trying to get the only statewide office currently held by...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland

Missouri Senate candidates, from left, Jonathan Dine, Libertarian Party, Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic Party, and Paul Venable, Constitution Party, debate before publishers and editors Friday at the Missouri Press Association convention at the Lake of the Ozarks. The empty podium is for Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Republican candidate who declined to participate (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).
MISSOURI STATE
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Missouri: Senator Proposes Up To $325 In Tax Rebate

Taxpayers in Missouri may get some monetary help before the end of the year if a new proposal is approved. The new proposal would give eligible taxpayers a stimulus check from Missouri of up to $325. This proposal was introduced on Wednesday during the special legislative session called by Gov....
Missouri Independent

Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor’s tax cut special session

The special legislative session called by Gov. Mike Parson to cut income taxes began Wednesday, and by the time lawmakers adjourned for the day, one thing was clear — there is no agreement on a plan. And that could upend the governor’s hopes of a quick session. In the state Senate, expected to act first […] The post Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor’s tax cut special session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

John Danforth endorses Mark Mantovani in St. Louis County executive race

A nominee for St. Louis County executive has received an endorsement from a well-known name in Missouri GOP politics. Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth on Thursday endorsed Mark Mantovani, a retired Ladue businessman and former Democratic candidate for county executive, calling Mantovani “a uniter.”. “He is not ideological, he...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WOLF

Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says

Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

New MO law could impact homeless

This summer, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that would make it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization. Advocates across Missouri have raised concerns about how this could affect homeless communities.
Missouri Independent

Missouri officials say Medicaid applications are now processed within federal deadline

Missouri officials said Wednesday Medicaid applications are now being processed within the federally-mandated timeline of 45 days, a step towards bringing the state into compliance with a mitigation plan to address a backlog of applications. Robert Knodell, the acting director of the Department of Social Services, broke the news to lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing […] The post Missouri officials say Medicaid applications are now processed within federal deadline appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 15th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Day one is in the books on the Missouri Legislature’s special session and competing tax cut plans are being offered by some Republicans. State Senator Lincoln Hough has filed a bill that would give 325-dollar tax rebates to some single Missourians and 650-dollar rebates for some couples filing jointly. The plan is similar to one Governor Mike Parson vetoed earlier this year and which prompted him to call the Legislature back for the special session. Senators Mike Moon and Denny Hoskins have filed bills to eliminate or reduce the corporate tax, while House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith is considering other options -- like a phased-in plan to cut the income tax even further than the governor’s proposal. Lawmakers get back to work today (Thursday).
MISSOURI STATE
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
MISSOURI STATE

