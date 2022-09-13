Read full article on original website
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri auditor candidates spar over independence from partisan influence
Candidates for Missouri Auditor, from left, Democrat Alan Green, Republican Scott Fitzpatrick and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr., debate before publishers and editors Friday at the Missouri Press Association convention at the Lake of the Ozarks (Jason Hancock/Missouri Independent). The Republican trying to get the only statewide office currently held by...
mymoinfo.com
Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
gladstonedispatch.com
Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland
Missouri Senate candidates, from left, Jonathan Dine, Libertarian Party, Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic Party, and Paul Venable, Constitution Party, debate before publishers and editors Friday at the Missouri Press Association convention at the Lake of the Ozarks. The empty podium is for Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Republican candidate who declined to participate (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should recreational marijuana legalization be added to Missouri’s special session?
Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing for Gov. Mike Parson to include legalizing recreational marijuana as part of his call for a special legislative session. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should recreational marijuana legalization be added to Missouri’s special session? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Missouri: Senator Proposes Up To $325 In Tax Rebate
Taxpayers in Missouri may get some monetary help before the end of the year if a new proposal is approved. The new proposal would give eligible taxpayers a stimulus check from Missouri of up to $325. This proposal was introduced on Wednesday during the special legislative session called by Gov....
kttn.com
$13 million from state’s medical marijuana program transferred to Missouri Veterans Commission
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services transferred $13 million in funds from Missouri’s medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission. This marks the fourth transfer to date for a total of $26,978,820. Missourians voted in November 2018 to adopt Constitutional Amendment 2, known now as Article...
Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor’s tax cut special session
The special legislative session called by Gov. Mike Parson to cut income taxes began Wednesday, and by the time lawmakers adjourned for the day, one thing was clear — there is no agreement on a plan. And that could upend the governor’s hopes of a quick session. In the state Senate, expected to act first […] The post Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor’s tax cut special session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor finds conflicts of interest and lack of transparency in audit of Cornland Special Road District
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the findings from an audit of the Cornland Special Road District. Taxpayers in Bates County petitioned Galloway’s office for an audit of the district, which oversees 12 miles of gravel road outside the city of Butler. The audit resulted in a rating of “fair.”
gladstonedispatch.com
John Danforth endorses Mark Mantovani in St. Louis County executive race
A nominee for St. Louis County executive has received an endorsement from a well-known name in Missouri GOP politics. Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth on Thursday endorsed Mark Mantovani, a retired Ladue businessman and former Democratic candidate for county executive, calling Mantovani “a uniter.”. “He is not ideological, he...
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
WOLF
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
myleaderpaper.com
New MO law could impact homeless
This summer, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that would make it a crime to sleep on state-owned land without authorization. Advocates across Missouri have raised concerns about how this could affect homeless communities.
Missouri officials say Medicaid applications are now processed within federal deadline
Missouri officials said Wednesday Medicaid applications are now being processed within the federally-mandated timeline of 45 days, a step towards bringing the state into compliance with a mitigation plan to address a backlog of applications. Robert Knodell, the acting director of the Department of Social Services, broke the news to lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing […] The post Missouri officials say Medicaid applications are now processed within federal deadline appeared first on Missouri Independent.
St. Louis County Employees Told To Keep It in Their Pants on County Property
The County Council is cracking down on getting down
marijuanamoment.net
Missouri Poll Shows Voters Opposing Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative, But Campaign Questions Results
A new poll is casting doubt on whether a Missouri marijuana legalization ballot initiative will succeed this November, with a plurality of voters saying they oppose the proposed constitutional amendment. But the campaign behind the reform says the results should be interpreted with a large grain of salt. While advocates...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 15th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Day one is in the books on the Missouri Legislature’s special session and competing tax cut plans are being offered by some Republicans. State Senator Lincoln Hough has filed a bill that would give 325-dollar tax rebates to some single Missourians and 650-dollar rebates for some couples filing jointly. The plan is similar to one Governor Mike Parson vetoed earlier this year and which prompted him to call the Legislature back for the special session. Senators Mike Moon and Denny Hoskins have filed bills to eliminate or reduce the corporate tax, while House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith is considering other options -- like a phased-in plan to cut the income tax even further than the governor’s proposal. Lawmakers get back to work today (Thursday).
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for $1.3 million theft and tax scheme
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court today for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long, 52, Ash Grove, was sentenced by...
kttn.com
Missouri physician sentenced to one year in prison for taking bribes from drug manufacturer
A Missouri physician was sentenced in federal court after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients so often that he ranked highest in the state in net sales of the product. Randall Halley, 65, Nixa, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
kttn.com
Georgia man, charged in Missouri, with being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with murder
A man from Georgia appeared in court Wednesday on a felon in possession of ammunition charge connected to a fatal St. Louis shooting in July. Darius T. Griffin, 31, was indicted on August 3 on the charge and arrested on August 10 in Georgia. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday in St. Louis.
