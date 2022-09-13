Read full article on original website
Mystery as cop’s baby son, 1, dies after plunging from window in ‘tragic accident’ at his home
A COP’S baby son has tragically died after falling from a window at his home. Little Henry Witucki, one, passed away in a Pittsburgh hospital on September 3 – just days after the accident. The boy, known as Hank, fell from the second story of his home on...
Dad Dies After Being Pinned Underneath Jeep With 9-Year-Old Son Inside
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the father lost control of the wheel while driving over the weekend.
Girton family tribute to cyclist, 14, who died in crash
The family of a teenage cyclist who died after she was involved in a crash with a car said her death had "left a huge hole" in their lives. Isla Cochrane, 14, of Girton, near Cambridge, was riding her bike in the village when she was in a crash with a Mini Cooper at 20:20 BST on Saturday.
Devastating update after dad-of-four reported missing from family camping trip when he vanished from his tent
A FATHER of four who reportedly went missing during a family camping trip has been found dead not far from where his tent was set up. The body of Adrien Hachey, 43, of New Jersey was discovered in a small body of water on August 23, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Six-week-old baby girl died after being found wedged between sofa and wall by her heartbroken father, inquest hears
The mystery into how a six-week-old baby girl from Cheshire died after becoming trapped between a sofa and a wall at her home continues after an inquest yesterday failed to determine how the tragic accident occurred. Cassidy Blossom Oakley was found unresponsive and 'wedged' against the wall at around 11pm...
2 siblings killed on their way to school in Provo after car hits them; driver also dies after crash
A brother and sister died Monday after a car drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, Provo police said. An SUV was driving west on 700 North at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death
Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
Days after boating tragedy, details and video emerge about the 17-year-old who died
Almost a week after a boat crash off the Florida Keys over Labor Day weekend killed an Our Lady of Lourdes Academy senior and injured 13 others, including fellow Lourdes and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart School of the Sacred Heart students, the community is in mourning.
Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event
LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
Man Claiming To Be Jesus Arrested After He Saws Off His Own Leg In Front Of His Daughter
Shannon Cox and his wife, Sandy, of Boone County, Arkansas, were released on $10,000 bonds, but their young daughter has been removed from the home. On August 2, a man in Arkansas was arrested along with his wife after he allegedly amputated his leg with a chop saw in front of their 5-year-old daughter.
Little Girl Pronounced Dead Found Alive Inside Casket During Funeral
The family of Camila Peralta, 3, said the girl, who would later die of a cerebral edema, was still alive during her first funeral.
Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire
An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
Woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa, who was found in a ditch and later died, is believed to have been attacked by her five Great Danes, resulting in her death, local authorities shared.
Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family.
Millionaire businessman and his son are identified as victims of horrific plane crash along with experienced pilot who chauffeured the Hemsworths
A millionaire agribusiness leader and his son, along with an experienced pilot who rubbed shoulders with actor Chris Hemsworth have been identified as the three victims of a horror plane crash. The Cessna aircraft crashed in remote bushland near Lowood an hour west of Brisbane on Monday, killing all three...
23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river
The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
Boy, 4, who 'loved fire trucks and the colour blue' was found dead in a pond after disappearing while playing in sandpit near his home, inquest hears
A four-year-old boy was found dead in a pond after he disappeared while playing in a sandpit near his home, an inquest heard today. Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, who had autism, was described as a 'happy and healthy child' who had been 'enjoying life to the full'. Emergency...
Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later
A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
Baby born as a speeding truck runs over a pregnant woman
Every day we read about various bizarre incidents happening in the world. One such accident took place in the Bartara village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Narkhi Police circle, on 20th July 2022.
Woman falls 100ft to her death on hiking trial in front of horrified pals after suffering serious head injury
A WOMAN has died after plunging 100 feet to her death on a hiking trial in front of her horrified friends. She was walking near Columbia River Gorge in Oregon on Friday when she suffered a serious head injury after falling near Wisendanger Falls. The woman, who has not been...
