Tuscaloosa, AL

Brylee Handley
2d ago

sounds like another cry baby who can't get over the fact Bama is better than his fa price team. lol what a 2 yr old baby,cry me a river 👶!!!!

Mary Ring
2d ago

boo hoo. get over it loser. Bryce was not down. if you had watched the relay you would understand. try shutting your mouth and watching tv

Rodger Chapman
2d ago

kannell I'm not an Alabama fan but you need to get a life. I saw a number of calls against Alabama that were not legit. There calls against Texas that shouldn't have called. They called alot more on Alabama than Texas. So I think it balanced out in the end

tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban likes this Alabama team, but he wants more competitive fire

After escaping the Longhorns with a victory, how will Alabama improve going forward?. Nick Saban has been a coach that has praised his players or challenged them to be better. Before facing Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, he made an interesting comment during his weekly radio show. Coach Saban loves this Crimson Tide team a lot. He constantly talks about the leadership, he loves how this group has no ‘energy vampires,’ and that players want to do things correctly. Saban likes the character of this unit, but it feels like it is missing one marquee ingredient.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: Nick Saban should let a few offensive records fall if they must, Sun Belt foe be damned

Let’s be real here about all this Alabama drama that might or might not be real. For all the breakdowns defensively last Saturday in Austin, the stupid penalties that extended Texas drives and the way Quinn Ewers controlled the flow of the game before he was injured, the Crimson Tide only allowed 19 points all afternoon. It might’ve seemed like more. No, it did seem like more because Bama trailed a lot and a stunning loss was becoming a very real thing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa

Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban provides an update on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama has been without Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell through the first two weeks of the season, and as of right now there doesn’t appear to be a solid timetable for his return. Head coach Nick Saban was asked during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday for an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Where Alabama commits play this week

Multiple Alabama football commits will be back in action this week, starting Friday. Here is a look at where they will play and who they are going up against. Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive Back / Mill Creek High School. When: Friday, Sept. 16. Where: Hoschton, GA.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football continues prep work for Louisiana-Monroe

Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday to continue prep work for Louisiana-Monroe. After a narrow victory over Texas, the Crimson Tide looks to clean things up before facing Arkansas in two weeks. Louisiana-Monroe enters Saturday’s matchup at 1-1. The Warhawks scored 10 points in its loss to Texas, but it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
