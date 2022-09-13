The Opponent: The University of Akron Zips represent another Mid-American Conference opponent for Tennessee. Akron is coached by former Mississippi State head man Joe Moorhead, in his first season leading the Zips. Wikipedia tells me Akron’s mascot was originally the Zippers, named for a particular type of rubber boot manufactured in Akron. That has since been shortened to the Zips, as is represented in animal form by a precious little Kangaroo. Zippy is apparently one of a very small handful of female mascots in college sports. I have to dig a little deeper for distinguished alumni from Akron, but a few names stand out. I will give a particular nod to one half of the Black Keys, Dan Auerbach. The band’s third album, Rubber Factory, is appropriately named for a city so rooted in rubber heritage.

