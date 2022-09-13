Read full article on original website
RTI Game Predictions: Akron at Tennessee
Tennessee is looking to stay unbeaten in the 2022 season when it hosts a poor Akron team to Neyland Stadium Saturday night. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to Akron. Ric Butler. Where to begin! Let’s start here. Tennessee...
Josh Heupel Agrees to Raise From Tennessee Athletics Department
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel has received a raise and contract extension. According to a report from On3 Sports’ VolQuest on Friday morning, Tennessee HC Josh Heupel received a $1 million raise, which increases his annual salary to $5 million. Heupel’s guaranteed $5 million dollar contract will run through Jan. 31, 2028.
Tennessee and Oklahoma 2024 Matchup Removed After SEC Recommendation
Earlier this week, the SEC recommended a course of action to the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia’s football programs regarding upcoming matchups with Oklahoma that have been scheduled. Tennessee was originally scheduled to take on the Sooners in Norman during the 2020 season, with Oklahoma traveling...
Tennessee Announces Sellout for Akron on Saturday Night
The hype level around the Tennessee football team just continues to rise. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Top 25 showdown with Florida in Knoxville on Sept. 24, Tennessee announced on Friday afternoon that the Akron game on Sept. 17 will be a sellout in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will now have back-to-back...
Josh Heupel ‘Hopeful’ A Pair Of Vols Will Make Season Debut Against Akron
Tennessee’s football team has been mostly healthy through two games this season. However, the Vols have been without a pair of co-starters in the first two games of the season. Co-starting linebacker Juwan Mitchell as well as co-punt returner and back up cornerback Dee Williams haven’t played yet this...
Tennessee Dismisses Pair Of Players Following Arrests
Josh Heupel dismissed a pair of players from his football program this month following domestic violence arrests. Linebacker William Mohan and Savion Herring are no longer members of the Tennessee football program, a UT spokesperson told RTI Friday morning. The Knoxville PD arrested Mohan for domestic aggravated assault on Aug....
Tennessee Football Preview: Akron Comes to Knoxville
The Opponent: The University of Akron Zips represent another Mid-American Conference opponent for Tennessee. Akron is coached by former Mississippi State head man Joe Moorhead, in his first season leading the Zips. Wikipedia tells me Akron’s mascot was originally the Zippers, named for a particular type of rubber boot manufactured in Akron. That has since been shortened to the Zips, as is represented in animal form by a precious little Kangaroo. Zippy is apparently one of a very small handful of female mascots in college sports. I have to dig a little deeper for distinguished alumni from Akron, but a few names stand out. I will give a particular nod to one half of the Black Keys, Dan Auerbach. The band’s third album, Rubber Factory, is appropriately named for a city so rooted in rubber heritage.
Former Tennessee Pitcher Joining Vol Baseball Support Staff
Former Tennessee relief pitcher Redmond Walsh is joining Tony Vitello’s staff as a volunteer quality control staffer, KnoxNews’ Mike Wilson first reported and a UT spokesperson confirmed to Rocky Top Insider Thursday afternoon. Walsh is tied with Todd Helton as the Vols’ all time save leader, tallying 23...
Akron @ No. 15 Tennessee: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Key Statistics
SEC Network+ (via UT Sports) SEC Network+ is not a television channel. It is complementary to SEC Network and provides content and programming exclusively online. It delivers thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming NOT available on ESPN’s television networks. Viewers can access content on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app or at espn.com/watch, but the viewer must already subscribe to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network in order to gain access to SEC Network+ content.
Tennessee Basketball Adding New Jersey To Rafters
At long last, Tennessee is adding the No. 5 jersey to the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are retiring program legend Chris Lofton’s jersey on Jan. 14 for the Kentucky game, the program announced Thursday night. “As a recovering basketball player/coach myself—and having worked in college athletics since...
Four-Star Shooting Guard Reportedly Sets Tennessee Visit, Impressed With Coaches Dedication
Tennessee is set to host a Top 100 class of 2024 basketball recruit this fall. According to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops on Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Jayden “Juke” Harris is set to visit the Tennessee basketball program from Oct. 14-15. This will be Harris’ second...
What’s Causing Tennessee OC Alex Golesh To Lose Sleep?
Tennessee’s offense didn’t play up to its potential in Saturday’s overtime win over then-No. 17 Pitt. The Vols scored three touchdowns on consecutive first half drives before scoring just six points the rest of regulation. Two weeks into the season, Tennessee’s offense has had its good and...
Everything Josh Heupel Said On SEC Coaches Teleconference
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Vols’ head coach discussed the 50th anniversary of the first night game inside Neyland Stadium, what he wants to see from his team against Akron and more. Here’s everything Heupel said...
Tennessee Reveals Uniforms for Akron Game in Neyland Stadium
It won’t just be the first Saturday home game of the season when the Vols host Akron this Saturday night in Neyland Stadium… it will also be the season debut of Tennessee’s orange britches. On Wednesday evening, Tennessee officially announced its uniforms for the Akron game on...
Bowl Projections: Tennessee Eying Marquee Bowls After Fast Start
We’re just two games into the 2022 Tennessee football season but it’s never too early to start looking at bowl projections. After beating then-No. 17 Pitt on the road, the Vols are 2-0 and the 15th-ranked team in the country. With the hot start to the season, Tennessee...
Tennessee Closing In On Neyland Sellout Against Akron
The Tennessee fanbase is more than ready for their first Saturday game of the season in Neyland Stadium. The Vols will host Akron this Saturday night in the first home weekend game after hosting Ball State on a Thursday night to open the fall. According to Tennessee AD Danny White...
