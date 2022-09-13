ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Poll: Stitt, Trump (& Especially Biden) Get 'Very Unfavorable' Marks From Oklahomans

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and former President Donald Trump are both polarizing to Oklahoma voters, according to an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll released this week.

When asked whether they have a "favorable or unfavorable opinion" of the governor or former president, Oklahomans polled mostly voted alike. Stitt got a 'very favorable' rating of 20.1 percent and a 'somewhat favorable' rating of 26.1 percent, but he also got a 'very unfavorable' rating of 40.6 percent. Former President Trump's 'very unfavorable' came in at 43.3 percent. His 'very favorable' and 'somewhat favorable' ratings were 26.8 and 21.8 percent, respectively.

However, current President Joe Biden had an even higher 'very unfavorable' rating among Oklahoma voters -- 56.1 percent.

The poll has a margin of error at 4.89 percent. Of those polled, 57.4 percent identified as Republican.

Mnimar
2d ago

Stitt is one of the worst governors this state has ever had. Under his administration, we've seen drug cartels and foreign countries buying up our land to distribute marijuana, a crime rate that is almost as bad as Chicago's, out of control RATE increases by utility companies, new turnpikes, and ignoring the Covid pandemic. In fact, Oklahoma had one of the worst responses to Covid in the country. I could go on and on. I'm hoping Oklahoma's do the right thing and vote him out of office in November.

15
Eric Bay
2d ago

How can I put this? If Stitt-for-brains was on fire, and I had the last bucket of water for miles, his last thought would be "Why is this guy dumping the water on the ground and knocking me over the head with the bucket?"

